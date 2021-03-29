There have been 352 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

It marks the third consecutive day that there have been no deaths of Covid patients.

A total of 22 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid, while 266 people are in hospital.

The death toll under the daily data measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,584.

The daily test positivity rate was 3.2%, up from 2.6% on Sunday.

2,409,826 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 326,263 have received their second dose

24,117 had their first dose yesterday.

It comes as figures from Press Association found figures across the UK are levelling out across the country.

Despite this, Scotland still has the highest number of cases for the Home Nations.

Scotland is working towards April 26 as a date when hotels, restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and retail can reopen to customers for the first time since December.

People aged 40-49 will be prioritised for a Covid-19 vaccine in phase two of the vaccination programme, followed by those aged 30-39 and then those aged 18-29.

These groups will be vaccinated once all those in phase one (the over-50s and most vulnerable) have received a jab.