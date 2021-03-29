MORE than a third of SNP MPs have explicitly ruled out defecting to the Alba Party.

The Herald asked every nationalist MP simply if they were going to join Salmond’s new party, with 18 of the 44-strong cohort returning responses.

Joanna Cherry, who is currently off sick, said on Friday that she would be returning as an SNP MP when she was able to, apparently ruling her out as an Alba member. Her confirmation she will remain as an SNP MP brings the total ruling out the move to Alba to 19 MPs.

It comes after two of their fellow MPs – Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill- quit over the weekend to join Alba, along with several SNP councillors.

The new pro-independence party has hinted at another 'big hitter' being announced later today as the newest member of their ranks, with speculation rife as to who it may be.

The SNP MPs who told The Herald they would definitely not be joining Salmond’s party are:

Hannah Bardell

Mhairi Black

Ian Blackford

Kirsty Blackman

Steven Bonnar

Amy Callaghan

Angela Crawley

Marion Fellows

Drew Hendry

Stewart Hosie

Chris Law

David Linden

Stewart McDonald

Stuart McDonald

Gavin Newlands

John Nicolson

Kirsten Oswald

Alyn Smith

The other 25 MPs did not respond.

Stewart McDonald, MP for Glasgow South, said: "No, I am not defecting to the Alba Party.

"To quote a certain someone, 'If nominated I'll decline. If drafted I'll defer. And if elected I'll resign' – except this time it’s true."

Mr McDonald was making reference to Mr Salmond's 2004 statement when asked if he was going to run again as leader of the SNP.

Despite suggesting he would not in June 2004, the following month he U-turned and battled against Mike Russell and Roseanna Cunningham to secure the leadership position,with Nicola Sturgeon as his deputy.

Asked if he would join Alba, Gavin Newlands MP added: "Not a chance in hell."

He explained: "I value integrity, loyalty and my decades long deep commitment to the cause of Scottish independence.

"This new venture, and their overtures to elected representatives, runs entirely inimical to all three."

David Linden, Glasgow East MP said: "Absolutely not. Instead, I will continue campaigning to re-elect a majority SNP Government which can only be achieved by people using both votes for the SNP on 6th May."

The party's Westminster leader Ian Blackford and his deputy Kirsten Oswald have also both ruled out joining.

Ms Oswald said: "I’m 100% committed to the SNP and will be making the case that both votes SNP on 6th May is essential.

"We’re focussed on the issues that really matter - tackling Covid, securing a strong recovery and our right to choose - not game playing."

Steven Bonnar, MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill said he was "as committed" to the SNP now "as the day and hour I joined" in 2014, a week after the referendum.

He said: "I am the embodiment of a grassroots independence activist who has came from John Lewis department store to the House of Commons in five years.

"I don’t expect to hang about here for too much longer - I was sent here for a reason, on behalf of the SNP to assist in the securing of our second independence referendum.

"The SNP are the only party that can make this happen. I am as committed to this party as the day and hour I joined.

"My own personal quadruple of victories alongside my comrades in the SNP will be realised when Scotland strikes out and takes her independence."

Amy Callaghan, MP for East Dunbartonshire, added: "Absolutely not – I’m fully committed to the SNP."