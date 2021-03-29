A FACTORY in Barnard Castle is to host a vaccine finishing service to support the manufacturing of up to 60million doses of the jag.

The site is operated by pharmaceutical firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and will help to complete the creation of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine.

The Prime Minister said the deal between GSK, Novavax and the UK Government vaccines taskforce will “further boost our vaccine rollout” during a press conference this evening.

The “fill and finish” stage of the manufacturing process will be completed at the Barnard Castle site.

This is the completion stage of vaccine manufacturing, preparing vials of the final vaccine and packaging them for distribution and use.

The GSK site at Barnard Castle is a specialised facility in the firm's global manufacturing network which supports production of GSK pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

The UK Government has secured 60 million doses of the vaccine under an advance purchase agreement with Novavax.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m delighted by GSK’s investment, which shows the strength of UK manufacturing, and will further boost our vaccine rollout.

“The vaccines taskforce has worked hand in glove with business to successfully deliver vaccines to the whole of the UK and this agreement will continue to support our approach.

“We remain on track to offer a first jab to all over-50s by April 15, and all adults by the end of July, and I want to once again encourage everyone to come forward for a vaccine when you’re called.”

Roger Connor, president of GSK vaccines, said: “GSK is delighted to support Novavax and the UK vaccines taskforce with this manufacturing arrangement for the UK and our Barnard Castle facility is now undertaking the rapid preparation work required to manufacture up to 60 million doses of this vaccine.

“We have ensured that we can deliver these volumes without impacting supply of our other vital medicines and vaccines, and without disruption to the other Covid-19 collaborations GSK is engaged in globally.”

Earlier this month, the company behind the Novavax jab announced it is 86 per cent effective against the Kent variant and 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original strain of the coronavirus.

According to results of phase three trial in the UK, the jab offers 100% protection against severe disease, including all hospital admission and death.

Barnard Castle became well-known across the UK last year as it was where the PM's former senior aide Dominic Cummings travelled while suffering coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Cummings said he had taken a drive to the town to test his eyesight.