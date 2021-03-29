As Scotland continues to suffer the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, eyes are focused on the statistics.
More and more data is becoming available to us everyday, and we'd like to make them as easy to digest as possible for our readers.
Here are the latest key figures for the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.
Today's numbers
In your area
At a glance: Covid numbers this week
The charts below detail how figures have changed in the last seven days.
Since last year
The charts below detail how the pandemic has changed in Scotland over the past year, since the pandemic began in March 2020 and data became available.
Hospital
The chart below shows how people in hospital have changed over time. We have provided the figures from September 2020 as this is when the general method of reporting these cases was changed by the Scottish Government.
Use the drop-down menu to check the statistics by health board, and see how patient numbers have changed overtime in your area.
Vaccinations
The charts below show the progress of the vaccination programme in Scotland.
Covid hotspots in Scotland
The below table reveals the worst neighbourhoods in Scotland for coronavirus cases this week.
This is updated every Friday, and, by analysis the number of cases in each area, calculated with their population, we can show the top 500 hotspots in Scotland based on their cases per 100,000 people.
