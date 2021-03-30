THE SCOTTISH Greens have accused the SNP of “sticking with their discredited climate plan” amid a warning time is running out for action.

On the last day of the Holyrood session, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham sent a letter to four committees scrutinising the Scottish Government's delayed updated climate change plan stressing the SNP will press ahead with their strategy – despite widespread warnings around its deliverability.

MSPs have committed to cutting 1990 levels of carbon emissions by 75% in just nine years’ time on the way to Scotland becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

But the Greens have pointed the finger at other parties for a lack of urgency in tackling the climate emergency – highlighting the world’s attention will be placed on Glasgow later this year when the COP26 climate conference takes place in the city.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “With only nine years to go until the climate crisis becomes irreversible, this has to be the climate election.

"By the next election it will be too late to take the meaningful and radical action required to cut Scotland’s emissions, so we can play a leading role in global efforts to prevent catastrophic levels of global warming.

“The SNP are stuck in a repeating loop, setting eye-catching targets and missing them; sticking with their discredited climate plan while still supporting the fossil fuel industry. And of course, they are also united with Labour, the Tories and the Lib Dems on road and aviation expansion too. They are sleepwalking this country to disaster.”

He added: “Scotland can't afford to continue this complacency, and with just six months before the COP climate conference in Glasgow, it's time to get real.

"Only the Scottish Greens have the solutions to the climate crisis, and have announced green recovery investment plans that would slash emissions and create over 100,000 jobs.

“This cannot be fixed by the behaviour of individuals or left to market forces. We need state intervention to invest in renewable energy, integrated public transport, warm homes and restoring Scotland’s natural environment. We need to vote like our future depends on it, because it does.”