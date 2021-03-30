A Midlothian care home created its very own staff salon to cater for its residents’ needs throughout lockdown.

The dedicated carers at Mansfield Care’s Pine Villa in Loanhead, adapted to the needs of its residents who were concerned they weren’t looking or feeling their best.

With hairdressers closed, the care team improvised with the equipment they had, organising a weekly salon day for those residents who needed a touch up.

Resident Rena Flavel, 88, is particularly grateful for the staff’s intuition, and uses the makeshift salon three times a week.

Rena said: “The staff do a great job. I get my nails done once a week on a Thursday and get my hair done every Wednesday and Saturday.

Rena added: “I am absolutely thrilled with what the staff have managed to do during lockdown.”

Carers assist residents to the lounge to give whoever asks for a fresh cut. The women often get their hair styled with rollers, curling tongs or hair dryers, with around five residents making it a regular weekly ‘visit’.

The male residents get their hair and facial hair shaved or trimmed using a home cutting kit which comes with different sizes of blades to fit everyone’s preferred length and style.

The care home manager, Denise Williams, believes the salon is providing an important service for the residents.

She said: “They love it. Usually we have hairdressers come in or residents go out and get their nails done at a salon, but because of lockdown restrictions it had to be put on hold.

“Some of the ladies were feeling a little concerned about how they were looking and the staff decided to do it themselves.

“It’s really great. There are a few carers with experience cutting and styling hair so they got all the right hair tools and got it all set up.

“We also have a carer who has experience in doing nails so we have a little bit of everything which is very exciting.

“We felt this was an important addition to the care services we provide. When you look nice you feel nice and that’s what we’re here to do, support our residents’ health and wellbeing.”

Pine Villa is one of 11 care homes run by Mansfield Care which operates small, friendly and residential care homes in Edinburgh, the Borders and the west of Scotland.