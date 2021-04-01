I WATCHED the leaders' debate on BBC 1 Scotland (March 30) and was disappointed in the selection of questions from the audience which I presume were previously vetted. The majority of people selected for questions or comments were from the unionist side of the argument.

As the BBC decides who speaks, then choosing opinions and questions from one side of the debate only creates a very poor platform and gives the impression of bias. Sarah Smith introduced the Alba Party for some reason, wasting important inclusion from the audience and allowed Douglas Ross to bully other participants when speaking.

Today listening to Good Morning Scotland on Radio Scotland (March 31) the BBC appeared to indicate it has become the pro-Union voice. Reporters and news segments continually repeated the "another independence referendum" rhetoric at every opportunity. If the number of times the debate participants and GMS presenters mentioned independence is counted it would prove the BBC participation in Unionist messaging, restricting debate on other topics. Why have a political debate when the BBC reporters and presenters are doing the job of the unionist parties? Why are they not similarly holding the unionist parties to account? Why are we not hearing of the parties' vision for a future prosperous Scotland? That is what voters want to hear.

Anti-independence voices are being given an unfair amount of time to make their case; there should be a balance. If the BBC is facilitating the debate to be about independence then both sides should be given equal time to make their arguments.

Christine Smith, Troon.

* HAVING just watched the leaders' debate, I have come to recognise how just how important the issue of a referendum on Scottish independence is in the world of Scottish unionist politics.

While the programme’s questions covered a range of issues, it was the prospect of a referendum that was given overwhelming importance, as Douglas Ross’s repeated references made clear. Without it he would have had to explain Conservative policies on climate change, the economy, education, condemning abusive attacks on MSPs et al. Thankfully for him, the party’s obsession with a second independence referendum got him out of having to do so.

TJ Dowds, Cumbernauld.

* THE first Scottish leaders' debate was rather a dull affair, presented by the unionist BBC featuring questions mostly about indyref2. Only the women stood out, with a spirited performance from Lorna Slater and a controlled and competent one from Nicola Sturgeon. Douglas Ross was a disaster with his endless diatribe against independence, which Anas Sarwar and Willie Rennie tried to counter. As to the question of Union or independence, facts and figures may be discussed, but with conflicting views, littered with deceit and lies, a fair conclusion is difficult.

However one question is now clear. If a supposedly highly-subsidised Scotland is such a burden to the UK, why is Westminster so desperate to keep us in the Union? The answer is that apparently poor, wee Scotland holds the majority of the UK's energy resources, including lucrative food and drink exports and has the talent and ability to manage all.

Indeed Scotland is certainly "big enough, rich enough and smart enough" to prosper as a fully independent country again and make no mistake, Westminster is very well aware of this as they would miss our financial contribution massively.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore.

* NICOLA Sturgeon's below-par performance at the leaders' debate was promulgated by two factors. Fourteen years of the SNP in power leaves little wriggle room to cover up all the mistakes, and independence is definitely not the flavour of the month. Alex Salmond's intervention has been the final straw in what was already going to be a hard policy to sell.

The public are genuinely fed up with strife. They are getting enough of it from nature without some politicians adding to it. This election could yet prove to be a bridge too far for those seeking independence.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

AUSTERITY ON BOOSTERS BECKONS

THANK you for your coverage of the Institute for Fiscal Studies report on Scotland's public expenditure ("SNP warned over use of temporary Covid funding to pay for long-term policies", The Herald, March 31), especially in the light of the approaching election.

It comes as a timely reminder that every time Nicola Sturgeon opens her mouth to brag of past achievements or to commit to new expenditure, voters should remember that much of it would be impossible without revenues redistributed from better-off parts of the UK. Furthermore, in Monday's leaders' debate, Ms Sturgeon pledged the SNP to Scotland's rejoining the EU in the next five years. Not only does this require a referendum on independence within the sort of reckless timescale favoured by Ian Blackford, but it would demand that Scotland's public expenditure is permanently slashed to meet the requirements of the EU Stability and Growth Pact.

When these are added together, it is clear that to vote for the SNP is to wave goodbye to the devolution goodies and to say hello to austerity on boosters.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.

DON'T BLAME IT ALL ON STURGEON

I THOUGHT Jim Sillars's roots were somewhere in Ayrshire and not Mars (Letters, March 31).

Is he not aware that there is another independence-supporting party which has been successfully garnering list seats and, while supporting independence, has proven to be no patsy for the SNP? I refer, of course to the Greens.

Nicola Sturgeon was right to dismiss the idea of an SNP “reserves” party being formed to capture the list vote and “game” the system. Does Mr Sillars take the electorate for mugs? They would have seen this for the cynical ploy it would have been and, I suspect, many soft independence voters would have been repulsed by this anti-democratic gerrymandering.

I am under no illusions that it is “Saint” Nicola who leads the SNP but when will this group of predominantly white, middle-aged (I am being kind) men stop blaming the current situation on her and face up to the fact that if it were not for the inappropriate behaviour of their leader we would not be in this situation and would be striding forward to independence, dignity intact?

It’s not proud Edward’s army that needs to be sent homeward to think again. It’s Eck’s battalion who need to get a flea in their ear.

William Thomson, Denny.

HONEST APPROACH WILL WIN OUT

I AM sad to say that the respect in which I held Jim Sillars has been somewhat tarnished over recent years, however, I was unprepared for his rather seedy suggestion that Nicola Sturgeon should have agreed to the establishing of a "separate but linked list independence party" which would have had "some degree of SNP control"; basically, a pop-up party designed to beat the Holyrood system.

Ms Sturgeon has stated that "we've got to win independence fair and square. We can't game or cheat our way to that". I think that the First Minister's straight talking and honest approach will be the one which will resonate with the voters in May.

Ruth Marr, Stirling.

* I DON’T want Jim Sillars to shut up, heaven forfend, Scottish politics has been very much poorer since he faded into the background, but I do wish he would put up. Despite Ian Blackford’s childish remark, a jibe that was more suited to himself, Alba already has a very able, established voice in Kenny MacAskill, but if Mr Sillars committed himself to the new party it would add greatly to its standing.

Meg Henderson, Montrose.

WHY ARE THERE NO PROXY VOTES?

I HAVE two grown-up sons currently working abroad.

They recently asked me to contact the Electoral Registration Office in Glasgow, to arrange a proxy vote for them in the forthcoming Scottish election. Both are registered to vote in Scotland.

I contacted the office and was informed that UK citizens living in Scotland had no right to a proxy vote in Scottish elections. This right only applies in Westminster elections.

Like many others, I recently received the Scottish Government’s pamphlet, entitled “Your Scottish Parliament election voting guide”. On Page 2 it states: "British citizens living overseas can’t vote in the Scottish Parliament election.”

Notwithstanding this exclusion, there are a number of other groups who are allowed to vote, including, again on Page 2, "a qualified foreign national who has permission to enter or remain in the UK, or who does not need such permission".

It is my submission that those who, like my two sons, are working abroad, have retained their UK domicile. However, for whatever reason, they have been disenfranchised by being denied their right to set up a proxy vote.

Historically people have always had to fight hard for the right to vote. It is to be hoped that whichever party forms the government after the May election will rescind such discriminatory legislation as a matter of urgency.

Kathryn A Carroll, Glasgow.

