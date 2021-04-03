What's the story?
Agatha and Poirot: Partners in Crime.
One for the little grey cells?
Indeed. A new documentary centres on queen of crime Agatha Christie and her much-beloved creation, Hercule Poirot. It marks the 100th anniversary of the dapper, moustache-twirling Belgian sleuth making his debut literary appearance.
Tell me more.
Presented by Richard E Grant, the programme will chart the author’s life and the defining experiences which inspired the plots, characters and locations within her writing.
It delves into the fascinating stories behind timeless classics, from Poirot’s first outing in The Mysterious Affair at Styles, to later appearances in Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.
Anything else?
Christie's great grandson James Prichard gives a tour of her Devon home Greenway, while Stephen Fry examines Poirot's on-screen popularity.
READ MORE: Scotland's Home of the Year: Anna Campbell-Jones on why it is must-watch telly
Elsewhere, Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page explores the glamour of train travel and chef Marcus Wareing celebrates the author’s love of luxury food.
Plenty of well-known faces?
A veritable Who's Who of Christie enthusiasts and experts, including actors Zoe Wanamaker, Hugh Fraser, Amanda Abbington, Lesley Joseph, Danny John Jules and Caroline Quentin, as well as screenwriter Anthony Horowitz and historian Bettany Hughes.
When can I watch?
Agatha and Poirot: Partners in Crime, STV, Monday, 9pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.