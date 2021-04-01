A SCOTS castle which is said to have been an inspiration for Walt Disney has been named the UK's top destination of the year.

Craigievar Castle near Alford, Aberdeenshire was top of Lonely Planet's list of the top ten lesser known UK destinations to visit in 2021.

Pink-coloured Craigievar is said to have been an inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle and its finely sculpted multiple turrets, ornate corbels and carved stonework have even attracted royalty - including Queen Victoria.

Now the castle, set in rolling hills and beautiful woods has come out top of the list created by the top travel guide and Sony Xperia 5, which created a photo series of the castle.

Benmore Botanic Garden, near Dunoon, Argyll, was named fifth as the only other Scottish destination in the top ten.

The picturesque village of Portmeirion in Wales came second in the list, Tresco Abbey Gardens in the Isles of Scilly was named third and the market town of Oundle in Northamptonshire was ranked fourth.

Built in 1576, Craigievar in Alford is one of the country’s most famous tower houses.

It was originally owned by the Forbes family in 1610. William Forbes of Menie, who had made his fortune as a merchant, trading goods between Scotland and the Baltics, purchased Craigievar and decided to spend a huge chunk of his wealth renovating the castle which was completed in 1626.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) took over running the estate in the 1960s.

While Craigievar Castle topped the Lonely Planet list, its survey found that only 23% of the country knew that it was said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle.

General manager of NTS North East, Iain Hawkins, said: “We are delighted to hear of this recognition for Cragievar Castle, although, of course, it is no secret to National Trust for Scotland members and the people of Aberdeenshire.

"It’s a favourite of mine because in changing light conditions, each day’s view seems to be different.”

The original plans for the castle show a forgotten past and the castle, which attracts thousands of visitors to the north-east every year, has not always stood in isolation and was once adjoined by a lower enclosing wall, known in Scots as a “barmkin”.

Last month, the lost walls and fortifications of the castle were revealed in a new project carried out by the National Trust for Scotland.

Using 3D technology, past archaeological studies and plans and paintings of Craigievar Castle, the 16th-century “barmkin” walls have been rediscovered and mapped out.

Visitors are now able to walk the defensive lines and discover another chapter of the castle’s history.

Tom Hall, at Lonely Planet, said: "London has always dominated tourism in the UK, and for good reason, but the entire country is overflowing with historic sites and natural wonders.

"The pandemic caused us all to pause and re-evaluate how we travel, and I think now is the perfect time to update that bucket list with some of these under-the-radar places you might have overlooked in the past."