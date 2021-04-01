ALEX Salmond will write to Ofcom in a bid to ensure his Alba Party takes place in televised election debates.

Mr Salmond did not take part in Tuesday’s BBC leaders’ debate – but has stressed “the case for Alba participation in debates and fair coverage is unanswerable” after his party was brought up by BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith and Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie during the debate.

The former first minister has insisted that giving the Alba Party a platform alongside his political rivals would also ensure a balanced panel on independence.

The Alba Party leader has announced he will officially write to Ofcom and broadcasters to ensure his party is not excluded from taking part in forthcoming broadcast events.

READ MORE: Sturgeon: Alex Salmond is gambling with Holyrood's system

Mr Salmond said: “It is less than a week since launch and already Alba has a comparable number of members to the Liberal Democrats and the Greens and are contesting seats across Scotland.

“We also have double the Westminster parliamentary representation of the Labour Party in Scotland.”

He added: “There is however a further important reason favouring Alba inclusion in the leadership debates.

“The dominating issue of the election is independence. If the TV companies stick to their present position, every debate will be imbalanced three to two against independence. With Alba’s representation, at a stroke, the independence argument will be balanced three apiece.

“Watching the debate on Tuesday night my name was mentioned a number of times with no recourse. In addition, the moderator, Sarah Smith, sought to elicit information from audience members about support for Alba.

READ MORE: Sturgeon takes on opposition leaders in BBC Holyrood election debate

“We have waited until the declaration of candidates before writing. Now given our strength the case for Alba participation in debates and fair coverage is unanswerable. We expect a positive reply.”

The BBC said smaller parties were not included in Tuesday’s debate for a number of reasons including participation being based on previous and current electoral support – with all parties involved having MSPs elected to Holyrood in 2016.

The broadcaster said that while leaders of smaller parties will not appear in live debates, “there will be impartial and proportionate coverage of their campaigns in the coming weeks”.