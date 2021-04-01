Scotland has recorded another eight coronavirus deaths and 400 positive tests in the past 24 hours, national clinical director Jason Leitch has announced.
It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 7,610.
Speaking at a Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Professor Leitch said the daily test positivity rate is 1.8%, down from 2.1% on Wednesday.
There are 215 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 22 in 24 hours, and 21 patients are in intensive care – which is no change on the previous day.
A total of 218,832 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 218,432 on Wednesday.
The latest figures come a day before the easing of some lockdown measures in Scotland.
From Friday, the stay at home rule is being dropped, with people instead told to “stay local”. Travel out-with council areas remains prohibited.
No updated figures have been provided as yet for coronavirus vaccinations.
On Wednesday, Scottish Government data showed 2,463,069 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 354,756 had received their second dose.
