THE LAWYER of Glen Kamara expects Slavia Prague and Czech Republic defender Ondrej Kudela to be charged after allegedly racially abusing the Rangers player.

Aamer Anwar spoke out as European governing body UEFA and Police Scotland continue their investigations in the aftermath of he Europa League clash at Ibrox on March 18, when Mr Kamara claims he was racially abused by Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela.

Mr Kamara, a Finland international was visibly distressed and says Mr Kudela covered his mouth, used expletives and used a racially offensive term.

Slavia Prague yesterday accused Rangers and other public figures in Scotland of pressurising Police Scotland and Uefa as they investigate the incidents.

Police are looking into separate claims of racial abuse and assault.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara said he was racially abused by Slavia's Ondrej Kudela, while the Czech club claim their player was attacked post-match.

They said Kudela admitted swearing at Kamara but denied racism.

Mr Anwar now says that they believe that Mr Kudela will face criminal charges in relation to the incicent.

He said that Mr Kudela had been playing for the Czech Republic in Cardiff on Tuesday night and many people were expecting him to be questioned.

But Mr Anwar believes that there is a "sufficiency of evidence" to charge Mr Kudela without having to speak to him.

He said: "The police have now gathered evidence including CCTV as well as statements from witnesses that we believe would corroborate sufficient evidence for a criminal charge of a ‘racially aggravated conduct’ by Kudela - in that it is alleged he intended to cause Glen Kamara alarm or distress and his conduct was motivated by malice and ill-will because of Glen’s race.

"If Police Scotland believe there is sufficiency of evidence, then they can swiftly move to a charge of a Section 50A(1)(b) offence under Criminal Procedure Scotland Act 1995, that would mean that Mr Kudela would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

"Mr Kudela could then be served with a citation to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and ultimately at a trial if he does plead guilty in advance..

"If Mr Kudela is found guilty of an offence under this section on summary conviction, he will be liable to a fine not exceeding the statutory maximum, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months, or both such fine and such imprisonment."

He said Mr Kamara met with an investigating lawyer for UEFA on Saturday and the Rangers midfielder stated: “I want UEFA to know that I am still left shaken and deeply upset at the racial abuse I suffered at the match with Slavia Prague on March 18. What I experienced did not stop on the pitch, but has continued with racist abuse and threats via social media from Slavia Prague fans.”

He said that he hard the abuse "loud and clear" and they were loud enough for those next to him to hear.

Mr Anwar added: "Glen hopes that UEFA would take strong action against Kudela and Slavia Prague, but also that the Scottish Football Action along with all the clubs take responsibility for the conduct of players as well as fans, otherwise this will keep happening to other black players like Glen and what message would that send to the next generation who dream that one day that they too, no matter their race or creed can succeed at football if they work hard."

In a statement on Wednesday, Slavia president Jaroslav Tvrdik said Kudela had been presumed to be guilty without evidence and was a victim of prejudice.

He added investigations by Police Scotland and Uefa were still ongoing - with a report on the latter delayed until 5 April - and that Slavia have presented evidence which they believe clears their player.

Mr Tvrdik also accused Rangers of staying silent on claims Kudela was attacked and said they are trying to mask what he deemed an aggressive approach in the second leg of the Europa League last-16 tie.

Slavia won the game 2-0, for a 3-1 aggregate victory, and will face Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

Police Scotland say their inquiries are ongoing.