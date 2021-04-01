VOTERS in Glasgow will tell a far-right candidate "where to go", the leader of Scottish Labour has said.

Anas Sarwar said he had "no fear" over Jayda Fransen's decision to stand in Glasgow Southside, where both he and Nicola Sturgeon are running.

Ms Fransen announced earlier this year that she planned to stand against the “SNP commies, Marxists, naughty people”.

Although a member of the British Freedom Party, documents from Glasgow City Council show Ms Fransen will be running as an independent.

She has previously been convicted of a number of religiously-aggravated crimes, including harassment in both 2016 and 2018 – the latter of which saw her sentenced to 36 weeks in prison.

Ms Fransen has also been pictured outside the constituency office of SNP Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf holding a sign saying “It’s okay to be white” and “All lives matter”.

Mr Sarwar was asked about her candidacy during an online Q&A session with the Scottish Parliamentary Journalists' Association.

He said: "We've had far-right fascists come to the south side of Glasgow before, they have tried when I was standing as a candidate in 2010, they stood when I was a candidate in 2015, they stood in elections even when my father was standing back in 1997, 2001 and in 2005.

"They came and they tried to cause mischief after the tragic murder of Kriss Donald, and every single time the far-right has come and have tried to divide our communities in the south side of Glasgow, the people of Glasgow have always told them where to go.

"So I have no fear, I have no worry about it at all. I know the message the people will send them again.

"The only thing I would say, though - it does show how we have to redouble our efforts to take on the far-right, and all those who seek to divide us.

"I'm sure on this issue, as well as lots of other issues that refer to prejudice and hate, all political parties would be ready to work as one.

"I have no doubt with this individual, who I have never met... I'm sure both Nicola Sturgeon and I will give her the kind of welcome she deserves in the south side of Glasgow."

Ms Fransen was the deputy leader and leader of Britain First before her departure from the party in 2019.

She stood in the Rochester and Strood Westminster by-election in 2014, winning just 56 votes.