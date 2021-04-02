DOZENS of MPs and peers have signed a pledge opposing the introduction of vaccine passports.

The group of more than 70 politicians have joined privacy and human rights campaign groups in voicing their concerns about any form of immunity certificate showing protection against coronavirus, arguing they are “divisive and discriminatory”.

It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer yesterday said that vaccine passports would be “un-British” and against the “British instinct”, however the Prime Minister indicated there would "definitely" be a role for them after the pandemic.

Signatories of the pledge include Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs Wendy Chamberlain, Christine Jardine and Alistair Carmichael, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, former director of Liberty Baroness Shami Chakrabarti, and over 40 MPs from the Conservative Covid Recovery Group.

They have been supported by campaign groups Big Brother Watch, the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), Liberty and Privacy International.

The pledge states: “We oppose the divisive and discriminatory use of COVID status certification to deny individuals access to general services, businesses or jobs.”

Baroness Chakrabarti said: “International travel is a luxury but participating in your own community is a fundamental right, so internal Covid passports are an authoritarian step too far.

“We don’t defeat the virus with discrimination and oppression but with education, vaccination and mutual support.”

Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey MP said: “As we start to get this virus properly under control we should start getting our freedoms back, vaccine passports - essentially Covid ID cards - take us in the other direction.

“Liberal Democrats have always been the party for civil liberties, we were against ID cards when Blair tried to introduce them and we are against them now.

“Now I hope we can start to turn the tide on the creeping authoritarianism we are seeing from Number 10 across a broad range of issues.”

Conservative MP Sir Graham Brady MP said: “Covid-Status Certification would be divisive and discriminatory. With high levels of vaccination protecting the vulnerable and making transmission less likely, we should aim to return to normal life, not to put permanent restrictions in place.”

Speaking during a visit to Middlesbrough yesterday, Boris Johnson said there would "definitely" be a role for such certificates, adding: "There’s definitely going to be a world in which international travel will use vaccine passports.

"You can see already that other countries, the aviation industry, are interested in this and there’s a logic to that."

