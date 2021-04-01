A man has been arrested and charged with alleged sexual offences following a police investigation into activities at a dance school in Argyll.
An investigation was undertaken into activities at Ballet West in the Taynuilt area of Argyll.
The 38-year-old man is expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
An ITV investigation into the school last year found more than 60 women had made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a teacher.
Ballet West closed in August 2020, saying it had been “driven to the point of insolvency” due to the investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector Grant Macleod, of the Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Division Public Protection Unit said: “Police Scotland treats all reports of sexual offending with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.
"If you have, or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse then please be assured that we will listen, we will investigate all reports and that support is available. You can report by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
"Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.