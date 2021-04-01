ALEX Salmond’s ambition to return to Holyrood could be in tatters after the first poll including his new Alba Party put support for the project at just 3%.

The former first minister is leading the Alba Party into May’s Holyrood election by fielding candidates on the list ballot – in an attempt to create a ‘supermajority’ in favour of independence at the Scottish Parliament.

But a new poll by Survation on behalf of DC Thomson, found that support on the list ballot for the Alba Party is only on 3%, lagging behind the Lib Dems on 8% and the pro-independence Greens on 11%.

The study also found that 71% of Scots view Mr Salmond unfavourably – with more than half of those asked feel the former first minister is “hindering the cause for Scottish independence”. According to the poll, Mr Salmond is even less popular than Boris Johnson with Scots.

Only 17% of those who took part in the poll said he was helping the campaign for Scottish independence.

More than 1,000 Scots were surveyed for the poll, which took place over March 29 and March 30.

The study put the SNP ahead in both constituency and list ballots, on 49% and 37%.

An Alba Party spokesperson said: “After only three days since the launch of Scotland’s fastest growing party, Alba’s scores are on the board.

“These early indications put Alba within touching distance of representation across Scotland.

“With five weeks still to go Alba’s support can only grow as we approach polling day.

“It is worth noting that Alba has already achieved, in three days, approaching half the level of support of the Liberal Democrats, a party which has existed for over a century.”