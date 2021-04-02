NICOLA Sturgeon will today set out the SNP’s business pandemic recovery blueprint by giving high streets a new lease of life.

The First Minister will outline proposals to create 20-minute neighbourhoods - where people can pick up all they need within a walkable area.

Speaking on a visit to a local business in Glasgow today, the First Minister will outline a package of measures to support businesses to recover from the Covid-19 crisis.

The plan will include 100% non-domestic rates relief for retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation sectors this year, with an investment of £719 million.

The SNP will also pledge £275 million over the life of the parliament to support community-led regeneration and town centre revitalisation as well as steps to support the development of 20-minute neighbourhoods.

Ms Sturgeon will also outline plans for a £10 million ‘Scotland Loves Local’ fund - to encourage people to shop locally when they can, helping keep wealth within their community.

the First Minister is expected to say: “We’ll never be able to thank businesses and their employees enough for the sacrifices they have made to help get the virus under control over the last twelve months.

“Revitalising our town centres and communities was already a priority of the SNP Government before the pandemic struck, but that agenda is now essential.

“In government, the SNP has already gone further than the UK Government by extending 100% rates relief for the hardest-hit sectors for a full 12 months.

“And if re-elected, we will take forward plans to spend £275m over the life of the parliament to support community-led regeneration and town centre revitalisation - as well as supporting the development of 20-minute neighbourhoods.”

She will add: “On top of this significant government investment, all of us can help our communities, and protect and create local jobs, by spending locally when we can, and we’ll build on our Scotland Loves Local campaign to highlight the many benefits of doing so.

“By giving both votes to the SNP in this election, people in Scotland can elect a First Minister and government absolutely committed to kick-starting our economy after this tough year and putting Scotland’s recovery in Scotland’s hands - not Boris Johnson’s.”