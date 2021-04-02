Police in Edinburgh will continue engaging with youths over the Easter holidays, after antisocial behaviour has plagued public transport across the city.

Since mid-February there have been more than 100 incidents reported to police, including youths throwing stones at buses, cars and trams along with tampering with the emergency stop button, holding onto the bus while in motion and damaging bus property.

As a result, two drivers were injured and a number of services had to be temporarily suspended - causing problems for key workers who rely on the bus service to take them to and from work.

Now, Operation Proust aims to address these issues through joint community patrols with Lothian Buses, providing reassurance to drivers and members of the public, as well as speaking to youths about the dangers and consequences associated with this type of behaviour.

Since late February, dedicated patrols have been carried out across Edinburgh to deter and detect further incidents.

A total of 25 young people have been identified and reported to the relevant authorities so far, some for multiple offences.

Enquiries remain ongoing into several investigations across the city.

This is what myself and colleagues are facing almost every night all across Edinburgh despite the assistance of police. Imagine a buggy or wheelchair user had been in that space .

What's your kid doing at night ? pic.twitter.com/vJVxy5da86 — Kwilson (@Kwilson26474601) March 16, 2021

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor said: “Public transport is an absolutely essential service, and it has been shocking to see the level of disrespect and criminality directed towards providers recently.

“This deplorable behaviour will not be tolerated and our officers will be continuing their work within our communities to ensure services can operate safely.

“There has also been a significant focus on engaging with young people and educating them on the harm this activity is causing, and over the past month, officers have spoken to more than 500 youths while out on patrol.

“Parents and guardians play a key role in addressing these issues, and I would urge them to speak to their children about the dangers associated with throwing objects at vehicles, as well as making sure they know where they are and what they are doing.

“Support from members of the public is also vital in helping us quickly identify those engaging in this behaviour and I would continue to ask anyone who witnesses an incident to contact police immediately.

“Anyone with information regarding antisocial behaviour in their area can contact Police Scotland through 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Sarah Boyd, Operations Director, Lothian Buses said: “Lothian take pride in serving at the heart of our local communities and we are fully committed to providing travel for keyworkers and those who require essential travel.

“Driver and customer safety is our absolute priority and we continue to work in close partnership with Police Scotland.

“We would encourage anyone with any information relating to incidents of antisocial behaviour to contact the police as soon as possible.”