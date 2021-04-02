DOUGLAS Ross has called on SNP minister to approve plans to allow football fans into Hampden for the Euros this summer.

The Scottish Conservative leader has pointed to the success of the vaccination programme – insisting the country’s low infection rate is justification to safely re-open the doors of Hampden to the Tartan Army.

Glasgow is one of 12 host cities for the European championships, which was delayed from last summer amid the pandemic.

It has been reported that that governing body UEFA may move the four fixtures due to take place in Glasgow elsewhere if Scottish Government ministers conclude it is not safe to allow fans to attend the events.

The four fixtures due to take place at Hampden include Scotland v the Czech Republic on Monday, June 14 and Croatia v Scotland on Tuesday, June 22.

UEFA have set a deadline of Wednesday, April 7 for host cities to submit their plans.

Mr Ross, who is also an assistant referee, said: “I believe that the Tartan Army must be allowed into Hampden for the Euros. The time for SNP dithering is over.

“Around 2.5 million Scots have been vaccinated thanks to our amazing NHS and the UK’s world-beating vaccination programme.

“All our sacrifices have helped to suppress the virus and it would be unfortunate if the Scottish Government made a wrong call on this.

“I have always said that public health is paramount but there is the risk of being too cautious here. This is a time for optimism.”

He added: “We have seen other countries allowing fans into sports venues in a safe and responsible manner. We can do the same, at the right capacity to ensure fans are not put at risk.

“To play to empty seats would be terrible, but to lose these fixtures entirely would be a real body blow to fans and the wider Scottish public.

“It has been 23 years since our men’s team reached a major finals and for games to be played here in Scotland is thrilling - so let’s make sure the some of the Tartan Army can play their part by roaring the team on to success.”