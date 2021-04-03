Hay fever sufferers have been warned to expect high pollen levels over Easter Weekend as lockdown rules ease in Scotland.

Sunshine is forecast across much of the country on Saturday, with data showing that pollen levels this weekend will be their highest so far this year, as we move towards peak pollen season.

Tree pollen readings are forecasted to be particularly high, potentially leading to a wave of runny noses, sore eyes and sneezing fits across the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

To help combat the symptoms, experts at Allergy UK have shared key advice to help those still planning to head outside.

They have teamed up with Kleenex, who have created a pollen tracking tool, which provides a detailed count for all 1.7 million postcodes across the UK three days in advance.

Amena Warner, head of clinical services at Allergy UK, said: “Despite the expected spike in pollen levels this Good Friday, most hay fever is manageable if you take the necessary steps to prepare yourself.

“We’re pleased to be working with Kleenex to help sufferers keep track of pollen levels and not get caught out by encouraging them to check The Kleenex Pollen Forecast when leaving the house.”

Expert's key tips include:

Consider your wardrobe choices:

Accessories like hats and wraparound sunglasses can stop pollen from reaching your face, hair and importantly, eyes.

Try using an allergen barrier balm:

Some allergy sufferers find that applying an allergen barrier balm around the base of the nostrils and around sunglasses creates a barrier to airborne allergens.

Schedule your daily outings carefully:

Check the Kleenex Pollen Forecast before leaving the house. Monitoring pollen levels daily can help you plan ahead to manage your symptoms.

Shower when you return home:

Pollen can stay on your skin and hair after you’ve been outside, so take a shower as soon as possible when you return home.

Always carry a pack of tissues with you:

Amena Warner added: "Kleenex Allergy Comfort tissues hold the Allergy UK Seal of Approval and are designed to be gentle and ultra-absorbent for use around watery eyes and runny noses."

Visit the Kleenex Pollen Forecast to check out your postcode’s pollen count here.