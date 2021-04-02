THE leader of a party that wants to scrap Holyrood has claimed it has an "excellent chance" of securing MSPs in the upcoming election.

John Mortimer of the Abolish the Scottish Parliament Party argues devolution is an "expensive, divisive and failed Blair-era experiment".

His party is standing in all eight of Scotland's regional lists.

Mr Mortimer, 31, said Holyrood costs "in excess of £100 million to run every single year", which is "inexcusable in the current economic climate".

He wants to win list seats off the Greens, help remove the SNP from power and "provide a much-needed anti-devolution voice in Scottish politics".

The party's website states: "The 'wee pretendy parliament' has become a gravy train for third-rate politicians who are little more than glorified councillors."

It adds: "We say it is time to Abolish Holyrood, save £100,000,000 annually, spend that money on the NHS and education instead and transform Holyrood's grounds into homes for veterans."

Mr Mortimer told The Herald: "There's very good reason to believe that we could reach the threshold to elect MSPs.

"The threshold to elect an MSP on the regional list, if you've not already elected a constituency MSP within that region, is between 5 and 6%, varying a little bit from region to region."

He cited a Panelbase poll in 2019 which indicated 22% of Scots backed staying in the UK but getting rid of Holyrood.

He added: "I think it's become clear to a lot of people now that Holyrood for the SNP is nothing more than a stepping stone towards the break up of Britain.

"They know that every power devolved chips away at the fabric of the union."

Mr Mortimer, who is standing in Central Scotland and lives in Glasgow, said he did not believe Holyrood has achieved anything that could not have been done by Scottish MPs.

He added: "All Holyrood has brought Scotland is constitutional obsession and serving as the SNP's platform to push for breaking up Britain."

He said MSPs elected on a platform to abolish Holyrood would not be an "abnormal situation".

He pointed to Wales, where the Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party gained two members of the Welsh Parliament through defections from Ukip.

John Ferguson, a former Ukip candidate, is involved in the Scottish party.

Mr Mortimer thinks the party could pick up support from across the political spectrum.

He said: "What we're doing is we're seeking a democratic mandate through this election for the anti-devolution position."

A number of smaller fringe parties are standing for election on May 6.

Scots overwhelmingly backed the creation of a Scottish Parliament in 1997.