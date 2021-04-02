Several deer have been killed in suspected dog attacks at a North Lanarkshire nature reserve.

The Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said the attacks in Mosswater Nature Reserve in Cumbernauld could be a case of illegal deer coursing and are now appealing for information.

A member of the public told the animal welfare charity they had found four mutilated deer over the past three to four weeks in the area.

SPCA Inspector Jack Marshall said that being attacked by a dog is a "horrendous way for these deer to die".

It comes after the society treated an injured deer in the same nature reserve on February 20, which was also found with “injuries consistent with a dog attack”.

Its wounds were so severe it had to be put down.

SPCA inspector Marshall said: “We’re appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information about these incidents.

“It could be simply that there’s a local dog owner who’s not paying attention to what their dog is getting up to when it’s off lead.

“We would remind dog owners that it is an offence for your dog to be out of control in any public or private place.

“It’s also possible that this could be organised deer coursing, which is a crime.

“Either way, being attacked by a dog is a horrendous way for these deer to die.

"They will have spent their last moments extremely distressed and suffering massive amounts of pain and fear.

“We would urge local dog owners to ensure their dogs are kept on a lead around deer at all times and that they make sure they have sight of their dog if it is off lead.”