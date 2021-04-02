More than 400 fresh cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Scottish Government statistics released today show that 414 new positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday.

Out of the 23,818 tests for Covid-19 which reported results, 2.0 per cent were positive - lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic coming under control. 

Four additional deaths of people who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure – is 7,610.

The vaccination programme continues to roll out, with 2,515,748 people having received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and 414,540 have received their second dose.

As of 28 March, 9,958 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 215 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed case of coronavirus, 21 in intensive care.

Of those in intensive care, 18 have been there longer than 28 days.