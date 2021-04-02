A 20 year-old-man has been arrested in connection with a murder of a father in Glasgow.
Kamil Charyszyan, aged 35, was found dead following an altercation on Conisborough Road, in the Easterhouse area at around 10.05pm on Sunday, March 21.
Police Scotland confirmed the arrest on Friday and say that enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.
Anyone with any information should contact the inquiry team through 101, quoting reference number 4803 of Sunday, 21 March, 2021 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Detectives have set up an online portal to allow members of the public to submit information via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S07-PO1
