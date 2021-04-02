DOUGLAS Ross has called on unionists from other political parties to back the Tories on the Holyrood list ballot – as a campaign is launched to sure up support for the Union.

Pro-UK campaign group, Scotland in Union, has launched a tactical voting guide to further its aim of stopping an SNP majority emerging from May’s election - calling on unionists to shun minor parties.

The Scotland in Union campaign highlights the party which has the ‘best chance’ to stop the SNP in each constituency and suggests that voters back their favourite established pro-UK party in the regional party list vote - Labour, the Tories or the Liberal Democrats.

The campaign essentially urges unionists to shy away from supporting smaller fringe parties and not risk splitting the pro-UK vote.

The campaign website allows everyone in Scotland to enter their postcode and receive a suggestion for their two votes.

The tactical push has based the suggestion in each seat on a number of factors, including the result in the 2016, 2017 and 2019 elections, polling results since then, and local factors and information. The voting suggestions do not constitute an endorsement of any candidate or party’s policies.

A Scotland in Union spokesperson said: “Polls are clear that a second referendum is not a priority for the people of Scotland and would divide our country.

“But the SNP will use every vote it receives to argue for another referendum on its negative vision to leave the UK.

“If you do not want your ballot paper at this election to be used to divide communities, friends and families, you should consider tactically voting to stop the SNP in your constituency and voting for one of the three main pro-UK parties.”

They added: “Scotland in Union has received requests from supporters for advice on who to vote for to stop an SNP majority.

“Tactical voting could make the difference.

“So, if your priority in this election is anything other than a divisive referendum, then this guide will help you decide which parties to back with your two votes.”

Speaking to journalists, Douglas Ross urged those who support Labour and the Lib Dems in the constituency vote to back his party or the list ballot.

He said: “Some people may back Labour or the Liberal Democrats in a constituency but they know by backing the Scottish Conservatives on the party list vote, in 2016, it was only because of that we were able to more than double the number of our MSPs, stop the SNP having a majority and stop that referendum five years ago.

“We need people to do the same again, five years on. The threat is the same – the opportunity to stop the SNP is the same. The vehicle to do that is to vote Scottish Conservatives on the list party vote.”