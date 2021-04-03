You might have an had an Andy Warhol Campbell’s soup can poster on your wall as a student or a admired a Banksy mural, but being able to bid for an original print at auction might seem like a daunting prospect.

However, there now seems to be an upward trend and interest in owning prints and as auction houses have adapted and moved sales online, print has also captured a new audience and some first time art collectors.

Next week Edinburgh-based Lyon and Turnbull will be holding their largest contemporary print and multiples auction with prints from artists such Warhol, Tracey Emin and Bansky.

It comes as Lyon and Turnbull revealed their print offering has doubled since 2018 and audience interest in print lots has seen a four-fold increase in two years.

There is expected to be a great deal of interest when prints go under the hammer on Wednesday April 7 including ones from Louise Bougiose, David Hockney, Damien Hirst, and Scots artist John Byrne.

Art collectors are dabbling in print such as this Andy Warhol due to go under hammer

Carly Shearer, head of print and multiples at Lyon and Turnbull, said: “We have seen increase in interest for print in recent years and in fact have doubled our print offering. Next week will be our largest print and multiples auction and that reflects the interest there is. The auction also has an international feeling to it with the range of artists involved.

“One of the interesting things about print is that it is a way of accessing big names at relatively affordable prices and it is an easier way for people to get started with their art collection. For some people print is their thing, it is their interest, but it is also a very good way to break into the possibility of art and owning art.”

The from bidding at auction houses to online due to covid restrictions, has also brought opportunities for people, who might have been a bit hesitant at attending in person, to get involved from the comfort of their own home.

“With the move online being accelerated by lockdown, it has been easier for people to be able to take part in an auction. And in terms of the print auctions it can work very well as print lends itself to online. You can see the bold colours and they reproduce well online in a way that doesn’t really work with a painting as you can’t make out the detailing of a painting in the same way online,” added Ms Shearer.

Peter Doig print The Drifter will be auctioned on April 7

“I think people feel more confident when they are able to view everything from the comfort of their home. They can look at the catalogue in detail and the condition report and I think people are also more engaged when they are at home.

“We have always taken phone bids and are still doing that, but now we find when we take a call from a phone bidder they have been watching online, looking at other lots and becoming more involved in the auction in a way they might not have before. It also gives people the chance to get used to the language used and follow a few lots before the one they are interested in comes up.”

David Hockey print will go under the hammer

Sone of the prints on sale next week start with estimated valuations of £200 to £300 while some are expected to fetch a four figure sums. And the advice on dabbling in art collection, is to go for what you like.

Ms Shearer added: “There will be some people who see it as an investment, but if you are considering to collect art then my advice would be to think about what you like and what you want get out of it. If a few years down the line the print or painting has gone up on value that is an added bonus, but it is what you have enjoyed from having that piece of art that is important.

“It doesn’t matter if you are an established collector or a novice our sales rooms, currently online, are open to anyone.”

Banksy print is one of many up for auction at Lyon and Turnbull

John MacKechnie, director of Glasgow Print Studio, which next year celebrates its 50th anniversary, says Scotland is intrinsically linked with print and has embraced it more than any other country.

"Print is hugely important in Scotland and we have provided a place for artists to work and exhibit over the years. Many people think print is as being reproduction but what is important is that it is an original. Many artists have opted for print including Henry Moore, Salvador Dali, and Andy Warhol.

"You can pick up a print for around £100 so it is a good to get your hands on quality artwork."

To find out more about the auction go to www.lyonandturnbull.com