NICOLA Sturgeon has warned Alex Salmond he cannot "bulldoze" his way to independence.

The First Minister said the Alba Party is likely to put off undecided former No voters and, "if anything, hinders the independence cause".

Speaking to journalists, she also raised concerns over the impact of his candidacy on the women who raised complaints against him.

Elsewhere, Ms Sturgeon suggested her predecessor would be disappointed by the number of SNP defections to his party.

She said: "I suspect, knowing him as I used to, that Alex would have been probably wanting and expecting a bigger defection of elected representatives from the SNP to his new party."

Ms Sturgeon said: "You can't bulldoze your way to independence, and I don't think the tone and approach of the Alba Party is likely in my humble opinion to attract undecided former No voters.

"I think it may be more likely to put them off."

Ms Sturgeon said independence for her is "about the kind of country you're trying to build, and I don't know what their vision for that is".

She seized on supportive comments about Mr Salmond made by former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

She added: "If it gets the Nigel Farage seal of approval, it's not necessarily a vision that I would sign up to."

Ms Sturgeon suggested she did not want to spend "too much time talking about a party that doesn't look, on early polling, as if it's going to get any MSPs elected".

She said: "I think there are big questions about the appropriateness of Alex Salmond's return to public office.

"I know some of the women that made complaints against him, and I therefore know that having him putting himself forward like this is not making things easier for them.

"If you have somebody who has behaved, by in some ways his own admission, inappropriately towards women – albeit not criminally, and nobody is arguing that – who can't even seem to accept that that was inappropriate, let alone apologise for it, then I do think that does pose risks of sending entirely the wrong message to people and to women in particular."

Elsewhere, Ms Sturgeon took aim at Kenny MacAskill and Neale Hanvey, the two SNP MPs who have defected to Alba.

She said Mr MacAskill had "obviously not been that comfortable in the SNP for some time".

She added: "He should remember, though, he was elected as an MP as an SNP candidate, and perhaps these days we should probably all be clearer that when somebody moves party as an elected representative they maybe have a duty to allow the voters to decide that."

She said her "principle experience" of Neale Hanvey was having to suspend him during the 2019 election campaign amid a row over anti-Semitism.

It came as Alba said its membership has now risen to 4,100 following a "whirlwind seven days".