NICOLA Sturgeon has suggested Alex Salmond's new party does not meet the necessary criteria to take part in televised debates.

The First Minister said she "can't see" how the Alba Party would meet the conditions to be included.

Mr Salmond is pushing for participation in the leadership debates and "fair coverage" in the election campaign.

His party has written to broadcast regulator Ofcom over the issue.

Asked about this, Ms Sturgeon said: "I don't get to decide who is in television debates, and nor should I."

But speaking to journalists, she added: “Looking at it objectively, in terms of the conditions I understand that have to be met, I can’t see that his party meets those conditions, but that’s a matter for the broadcasters and for Ofcom.”

Mr Salmond did not take part in Tuesday’s BBC leaders’ debate – but has stressed “the case for Alba participation in debates and fair coverage is unanswerable”.

He previously said: "It is less than a week since launch and already Alba has a comparable number of members to the Liberal Democrats and the Greens and are contesting seats across Scotland.

"We also have double the Westminster parliamentary representation of the Labour Party in Scotland.

"There is however a further important reason favouring Alba inclusion in the leadership debates.

"The dominating issue of the election is independence. If the TV companies stick to their present position, every debate will be imbalanced three to two against independence.

"With Alba’s representation, at a stroke, the independence argument will be balanced three apiece.

"Watching the debate on Tuesday night my name was mentioned a number of times with no recourse. In addition, the moderator, Sarah Smith, sought to elicit information from audience members about support for Alba.

"We have waited until the declaration of candidates before writing. Now given our strength the case for Alba participation in debates and fair coverage is unanswerable. We expect a positive reply."