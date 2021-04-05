THEIR luxury prams and high-tech baby carriers are beloved by celebrities, fashion conscious parents and Royalty alike.

Princess Eugenie's first born son August was nestled safely in the Cloud Z i-Size car seat, made by the German brand Cybex, as she was driven home from London's Portland hospital by husband Jack.

Now, Scots parents will be first to test drive products by the award-winning brand, which collaborated with Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott on a three-in-one PRIAM that costs upwards of £2000.

Cybex, which has received more than 400 awards for design, safety and innovation,has chosen a family-run Glasgow firm which had modest beginnings in the famous Barras market for its first UK store.

Cybex has transformed a warehouse owned by the Glasgow Pram Centre, which will re-open today alongside other non-essential retailers. The high-profile acquisition has already led to 800 pre-booked appointments from eager parents.

READ MORE: Richard Branson Edinburgh Virgin hotel rooftop garden plan

The 45-year-old Glasgow business has undergone a six-figure refurbishment during lockdown, with a newly refurbished showroom and car seat fitting centre incorporating a real Mini car.

Owner Keith Stark says they wanted to create a specialist store that offers products consumers can't buy online to help the business flourish post-lockdown.

Mr Stark, who runs the business with wife Nadia said: "We host the Glasgow Baby Show and the way we do it is we sell suppliers a space. We thought to ourselves that this is the way we should do the new shop and have proper designated areas for suppliers.

"We went for nine of the major suppliers and Cybex had asked if they had a bigger unit and the only part we had was a unit, that was used for spares and repairs and was just a shell.

"I sent them pictures and they came back and said they were going to go for it.

READ MORE: Scott Wright: Retail must be given the space to recover

"It's absolutely brilliant for us as Cybex are the leading brand at the moment. They are so forward-thinking, they collaborate with designers and do things that is so different from anyone else."

The Pram Centre, which is located close to its earliest home, boasts the biggest nursery display in the UK, attracting customers from all over Scotland and the north of England.

The firm has also launched a dedicated car seat showroom, after identifying a gap in the market.

"It's a really important purchase and you do need to try them in the car," said Mr Stark.

"Often families will buy two or three for both parents or grandparents. It's a big market.

"Parents can park the car right at the door and try the seat. We also have half a Mini in the showroom, we got one from a dealers yard."

He said the past year had been tough for the business but said online sales had helped and the refurbishment project had given the firm a focus.

READ MORE: Italian brand to launch first UK restaurant in prime site on Glasgow's George Square

"It's been a huge investment for us but it's kept us busy during lockdown. Retail is tough and we thought, we either mope about or we take the bull by the horns and try to go for it.

"We are trying to create a really specialist store with products you can't get online."

Luke Burns, UK General Manager at Cybex, said: "It’s an important time for retail as stores start to reopen post lockdown and a wise investment for our brand to have this dedicated high street presence."