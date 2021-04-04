HUNDREDS of academics have signed an open letter over concerns about changes to Scotland's census.
More than 300 scientists are calling for the Scottish Government and National Records of Scotland to resist attempts from campaigners to change the guidance or question around sex in next year's population survey.
They have also criticised claims that allowing people to complete the census questions about sex based on their self-identified gender would obscure population statistics, and say attempts to stop this are "oppressing vulnerable groups".
It comes after legal challenges in England and Wales around their census saw the Office for National Statistics (ONS) forced to change its guidance on how to answer the question "What is your sex?".
Campaigners argued that the ONS wording allowed “self-identification through the back door”, with the guidance accompanying the census stating: "If you are considering how to answer, use the sex recorded on one of your legal documents such as a birth certificate, gender recognition certificate, or passport."
The sex listed on passports can be changed without a legal process, such as an assessment for gender dysphoria.
A judge ordered that the guidance should be rewritten to remove the words “such as” and “or passport”, to make clear that respondents should only use the sex recorded on their birth or gender recognition certificate.
Now academics are concerned that campaigners will attempt to force similar changes in Scotland when its census is done next year.
Currently the National Records of Scotland (NRS) are proposing to allow the question to be answered based on how people now identify, even if that is different from their birth certificate.
The academics' open letter states that there is "no threat to collecting high quality data" by asking respondents what their self-identified sex is.
It adds: "We support steps to meaningfully quantify the transgender population in the English and Welsh census and we strongly oppose the misuse of scientific-sounding claims to justify the oppression of vulnerable groups."
It has been signed by academics from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen Universities, as well as those from across the globe including the USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand.
Dr Kevin Guyan, a researcher based in Edinburgh and signatory of the letter, said that by allowing people to answer the question based on their self-identified sex, it better reflects the society we live in.
He explained: "The design of data collection activities, like Scotland’s 2022 census, are hugely important as they shine a light on the lives of some but not others.
"As the signatories of this open letter make clear, asking respondents to self-report their lived sex in a census poses no risk to the collection of robust data.
"It is therefore vital that National Records of Scotland and the Scottish Government continue with their plans to ask a self-identified sex question in next year’s count.
"As their own research has repeatedly found, asking people to define themselves provides high-quality data, maximises people’s willingness to participate and best presents a true reflection of the society we live in.
Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel, Senior Lecturer in Statistics and Data Science at the University of Edinburgh was one of the academics involved in setting up the letter.
She said: "Measuring lived sex does not prevent a census from collecting robust and accurate data on the sex distribution of its target population.
"As a statistician, my reason for getting involved with drafting the letter was to help develop a clear narrative with scientific grounding that rebuts pseudo-scientific claims that misconstrue scientific evidence.
"It is encouraging that Scotland's Census 2022 will ask a self-identified sex question.
"I hope that other censuses in the UK and beyond continue to adopt this type of inclusive question guidance that will not only allow for the collection of high quality data on sex but might also promote higher participation from transgender and non-binary people, hence reducing the chance of underestimation of these groups."
The Scottish Government said it was committed to a successful census which enables all of Scotland to participate and meets the needs of a wide range of data users.
The full text of the letter is below
Open Letter on Collecting High Quality Census Data on Sex and Gender
We are an international team of scientists with extensive expertise collecting and quantitatively analyzing high quality data from human participants.
Our group includes current and former editors of scientific journals, statisticians, and analytic instructors; collectively, we have many decades of experience working with quantitative human data, survey methods, and complex datasets.
We are writing to convey our expert consensus that (1) asking respondents to self-report their lived sex poses absolutely no threat to collecting high quality data on sex and (2) the addition of a question about gender identity to the 2021 English and Welsh census improves its ability to accurately represent the population.
(1) The 2021 English and Welsh census will collect robust, high quality data on sex. The question on sex in the English and Welsh census asks “What is your sex?” with response options “Female” and “Male.” Historically, no guidance was provided for this question and respondents could answer in line with their self-identified or lived sex (consistent with other identity questions such as religion, ethnicity, and sexual orientation). In the 2011 census, explicit guidance was added to advise respondents to answer the question in line with their self-identified or lived sex. For the 2021 census, the Office of National Statistics revised its guidance to suggest that respondents could answer in line with their sex noted on an official document.
Following a March 2021 case in the High Court, the ONS was then forced to revise the guidance once more, after census data collection had already begun, to explicitly capture data on legal sex strictly as indicated on an individual’s birth certificate or Gender Recognition Certificate.
This decision follows widely publicized claims that the guidance on this question on sex will somehow undermine the ability of the census to collect robust data on sex. We would like to note that this concern is simply unfounded. The guidance wording will not affect how either cisgender people (likely around 99% of the population) or transgender people with a Gender Recognition Certificate answer the question on sex. Moreover, research suggests (and our experience confirms) that the vast majority of survey respondents skip over instructions when it seems possible to answer a question without reading them.
For all of these reasons, the specific wording of the guidance does not threaten the ability of the English and Welsh census to collect robust data on sex. Indeed, when the highly regarded Pew Research Center conducted a randomized experiment to test the effects of various sex and gender question wordings on data quality in the US, they found that the way they asked about sex and gender had little effect on the distribution of US adults in each gender category.
However, the way they asked about sex and gender did affect the ability of the survey to capture the percentage of adults identifying as transgender or non-binary. Overall, then, these kinds of survey changes are extremely unlikely to worsen data accuracy for cisgender people, but can improve it for transgender and non-binary people.
(2) The 2021 English and Welsh census can improve data quality on gender. At its core, a census should provide accurate representation of its population of interest. Adding a gender identity question to the 2021 English and Welsh census can help achieve this goal, precisely because it will allow researchers—for the first time—to meaningfully quantify the transgender population, consistent with the recognition of the complex relationship between sex and gender.
As described above, question wording is unlikely to meaningfully alter population-level estimates of males and females overall, but question wording can matter substantially for accurately quantifying the transgender and non-binary communities. For example, noninclusive question wording can make transgender and non-binary people feel unwelcome and discourage them from contributing their data. As a result, non-inclusive questions may result in an underestimation of the true size of the transgender community. For this reason, the addition of the gender identity question represents an improvement over census questions from previous years. Asking about legal sex (rather than lived sex) also harms the quality and interpretability of data describing the transgender and non-binary communities, because it means that transgender and non-binary peoples without a Gender Recognition Certificate may respond to the question differently depending on the extent to which they read and choose to follow the instructions.
Conclusion In closing, we support steps to meaningfully quantify the transgender population in the English and Welsh census and we strongly oppose the misuse of scientific-sounding claims to justify the oppression of vulnerable groups. Cloaking abominable moral positions in the veneer of scientific-sounding justifications is not a new phenomenon; it has a long history including slavery, eugenics, forced sterilisation, the denial of women’s suffrage, and more. Our scientific integrity precludes us from taking part in or endorsing such pseudoscientific interests while our ethical responsibility as scientists compels us to speak out against them. We therefore strongly reject any claim that measuring lived sex would prevent the 2021 English and Welsh Census from collecting robust and accurate data about sex.
Sincerely,
Scientific experts in quantitative data, surveys, and/or large datasets.
The following signatures appear in no specific order. Please note that the letter reflects the informed personal opinions of the signatories and not the opinions of their employers or funders.
