HUNDREDS of academics have signed an open letter over concerns about changes to Scotland's census.

More than 300 scientists are calling for the Scottish Government and National Records of Scotland to resist attempts from campaigners to change the guidance or question around sex in next year's population survey.

They have also criticised claims that allowing people to complete the census questions about sex based on their self-identified gender would obscure population statistics, and say attempts to stop this are "oppressing vulnerable groups".

It comes after legal challenges in England and Wales around their census saw the Office for National Statistics (ONS) forced to change its guidance on how to answer the question "What is your sex?".

Campaigners argued that the ONS wording allowed “self-identification through the back door”, with the guidance accompanying the census stating: "If you are considering how to answer, use the sex recorded on one of your legal documents such as a birth certificate, gender recognition certificate, or passport."

The sex listed on passports can be changed without a legal process, such as an assessment for gender dysphoria.

A judge ordered that the guidance should be rewritten to remove the words “such as” and “or passport”, to make clear that respondents should only use the sex recorded on their birth or gender recognition certificate.

Now academics are concerned that campaigners will attempt to force similar changes in Scotland when its census is done next year.

Currently the National Records of Scotland (NRS) are proposing to allow the question to be answered based on how people now identify, even if that is different from their birth certificate.

The academics' open letter states that there is "no threat to collecting high quality data" by asking respondents what their self-identified sex is.

It adds: "We support steps to meaningfully quantify the transgender population in the English and Welsh census and we strongly oppose the misuse of scientific-sounding claims to justify the oppression of vulnerable groups."

It has been signed by academics from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen Universities, as well as those from across the globe including the USA, Canada, the Netherlands, Iceland, Australia and New Zealand.

Dr Kevin Guyan, a researcher based in Edinburgh and signatory of the letter, said that by allowing people to answer the question based on their self-identified sex, it better reflects the society we live in.

He explained: "The design of data collection activities, like Scotland’s 2022 census, are hugely important as they shine a light on the lives of some but not others.

"As the signatories of this open letter make clear, asking respondents to self-report their lived sex in a census poses no risk to the collection of robust data.

"It is therefore vital that National Records of Scotland and the Scottish Government continue with their plans to ask a self-identified sex question in next year’s count.

"As their own research has repeatedly found, asking people to define themselves provides high-quality data, maximises people’s willingness to participate and best presents a true reflection of the society we live in.

Mine Çetinkaya-Rundel, Senior Lecturer in Statistics and Data Science at the University of Edinburgh was one of the academics involved in setting up the letter.

She said: "Measuring lived sex does not prevent a census from collecting robust and accurate data on the sex distribution of its target population.

"As a statistician, my reason for getting involved with drafting the letter was to help develop a clear narrative with scientific grounding that rebuts pseudo-scientific claims that misconstrue scientific evidence.

"It is encouraging that Scotland's Census 2022 will ask a self-identified sex question.

"I hope that other censuses in the UK and beyond continue to adopt this type of inclusive question guidance that will not only allow for the collection of high quality data on sex but might also promote higher participation from transgender and non-binary people, hence reducing the chance of underestimation of these groups."

The Scottish Government said it was committed to a successful census which enables all of Scotland to participate and meets the needs of a wide range of data users.

The full text of the letter is below

Open Letter on Collecting High Quality Census Data on Sex and Gender

We are an international team of scientists with extensive expertise collecting and quantitatively analyzing high quality data from human participants.

Our group includes current and former editors of scientific journals, statisticians, and analytic instructors; collectively, we have many decades of experience working with quantitative human data, survey methods, and complex datasets.

We are writing to convey our expert consensus that (1) asking respondents to self-report their lived sex poses absolutely no threat to collecting high quality data on sex and (2) the addition of a question about gender identity to the 2021 English and Welsh census improves its ability to accurately represent the population.

(1) The 2021 English and Welsh census will collect robust, high quality data on sex. The question on sex in the English and Welsh census asks “What is your sex?” with response options “Female” and “Male.” Historically, no guidance was provided for this question and respondents could answer in line with their self-identified or lived sex (consistent with other identity questions such as religion, ethnicity, and sexual orientation). In the 2011 census, explicit guidance was added to advise respondents to answer the question in line with their self-identified or lived sex. For the 2021 census, the Office of National Statistics revised its guidance to suggest that respondents could answer in line with their sex noted on an official document.

Following a March 2021 case in the High Court, the ONS was then forced to revise the guidance once more, after census data collection had already begun, to explicitly capture data on legal sex strictly as indicated on an individual’s birth certificate or Gender Recognition Certificate.

This decision follows widely publicized claims that the guidance on this question on sex will somehow undermine the ability of the census to collect robust data on sex. We would like to note that this concern is simply unfounded. The guidance wording will not affect how either cisgender people (likely around 99% of the population) or transgender people with a Gender Recognition Certificate answer the question on sex. Moreover, research suggests (and our experience confirms) that the vast majority of survey respondents skip over instructions when it seems possible to answer a question without reading them.

For all of these reasons, the specific wording of the guidance does not threaten the ability of the English and Welsh census to collect robust data on sex. Indeed, when the highly regarded Pew Research Center conducted a randomized experiment to test the effects of various sex and gender question wordings on data quality in the US, they found that the way they asked about sex and gender had little effect on the distribution of US adults in each gender category.

However, the way they asked about sex and gender did affect the ability of the survey to capture the percentage of adults identifying as transgender or non-binary. Overall, then, these kinds of survey changes are extremely unlikely to worsen data accuracy for cisgender people, but can improve it for transgender and non-binary people.

(2) The 2021 English and Welsh census can improve data quality on gender. At its core, a census should provide accurate representation of its population of interest. Adding a gender identity question to the 2021 English and Welsh census can help achieve this goal, precisely because it will allow researchers—for the first time—to meaningfully quantify the transgender population, consistent with the recognition of the complex relationship between sex and gender.

As described above, question wording is unlikely to meaningfully alter population-level estimates of males and females overall, but question wording can matter substantially for accurately quantifying the transgender and non-binary communities. For example, noninclusive question wording can make transgender and non-binary people feel unwelcome and discourage them from contributing their data. As a result, non-inclusive questions may result in an underestimation of the true size of the transgender community. For this reason, the addition of the gender identity question represents an improvement over census questions from previous years. Asking about legal sex (rather than lived sex) also harms the quality and interpretability of data describing the transgender and non-binary communities, because it means that transgender and non-binary peoples without a Gender Recognition Certificate may respond to the question differently depending on the extent to which they read and choose to follow the instructions.

Conclusion In closing, we support steps to meaningfully quantify the transgender population in the English and Welsh census and we strongly oppose the misuse of scientific-sounding claims to justify the oppression of vulnerable groups. Cloaking abominable moral positions in the veneer of scientific-sounding justifications is not a new phenomenon; it has a long history including slavery, eugenics, forced sterilisation, the denial of women’s suffrage, and more. Our scientific integrity precludes us from taking part in or endorsing such pseudoscientific interests while our ethical responsibility as scientists compels us to speak out against them. We therefore strongly reject any claim that measuring lived sex would prevent the 2021 English and Welsh Census from collecting robust and accurate data about sex.

Sincerely,

Scientific experts in quantitative data, surveys, and/or large datasets.

The following signatures appear in no specific order. Please note that the letter reflects the informed personal opinions of the signatories and not the opinions of their employers or funders.

Alison Ledgerwood, PhD, Professor and Chancellor's Fellow, University of California, Davis

Berna Devezer, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Idaho

Andrew Perfors, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne

Sarah Schiavone, MS, PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis

John Sakaluk, PhD, Assistant Professor, Western University

John Ormerod, PhD, Associate Professor, Sydney University

Daphna Harel, PhD, Associate Professor, New York University

Mathew Ling, PhD, Lecturer, Deakin University

Kevin Guyan, PhD, Research Consultant, EDI Scotland

Tiffany Ito, PhD, Professor, University of Colorado Boulder

Leslie Berntsen, PhD, Lecturer, University of Southern California

Mine Cetinkaya-Rundel, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh & Duke University

Benjamin Le, PhD, Professor, Haverford College

Crystal Steltenpohl, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Southern Indiana

Will Gervais, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Brunel University London

Gjalt-Jorn Peters, PhD, Associate Professor, Open University of the Netherlands

Thomas Lumley, PhD, Professor, University of Auckland

Flavio Azevedo, MS, Senior Researcher, Friedrich Schiller University

John Williams, PhD, Research Fellow, University of Birmingham

Rachel G. Riskind, PhD, Christina B. Gidynski Associate Professor, Guilford College

Martin Monkman, MA, Provincial Statistician & Director, BC Stats, British Columbia, Canada

Sara Burke, PhD, Assistant Professor, Syracuse University

Luke Slater, PhD, Research Fellow, University of Birmingham

Melissa Kline, PhD, Research Scientist, Center for Open Science

Jennifer Terry, MRes, PhD Candidate, University of Sussex

Robert Walker, PhD, Associate Professor, Willamette University

Heather Urry, PhD, Professor, Tufts University

Jordan Wagge, PhD, Professor, Avila University

Patric Nordbeck, PhD, Lecturer, Lund University

Lisa DeBruine, PhD, Professor, University of Glasgow

Emma Ward, MSc, PhD Candidate

Nathaniel Haines, MA, PhD Candidate, Ohio State University

Carolyn Davison, MA, PhD Candidate, University of Toronto

Stephen Antonoplis, BA, PhD Candidate, University of California, Berkeley

James Green, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Limerick

Elle O’Brien, PhD, Lecturer, University of Michigan

Alex Hayes, MS, PhD Candidate, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Daniel Hicks, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California,

Merced Mireille Schnitzer, PhD, Associate Professor, Université de Montréal

Michael Kraus, PhD, Associate Professor, Yale University

Sam Clifford, PhD, Assistant Professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Kate Ratliff, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Florida

Dave Skvarc, PhD, Lecturer, Deakin University

S. Mason Garrison, PhD, Assistant Professor, Wake Forest University

Zachary Horne, PhD, Lecturer, University of Edinburgh

Harriet Carroll, PhD, Senior Teaching Assistant, University of Bristol

Jenna Clark, PhD, Senior Behavioral Researcher

Sue Fletcher-Watson, PhD, Professor, University of Edinburgh

Emily Nordmann, PhD, Lecturer, University of Glasgow

Matthew Kay, PhD, Assistant Professor, Northwestern University

Alexander Christensen, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Pennsylvania

Andrea Howard, PhD, Associate Professor, Carleton University

Tyrel Stokes, MS, PhD Candidate, McGill University

Gareth Roberts, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania

Simine Vazire, PhD, Professor, University of Melbourne

Eric Green, PhD, Associate Professor, Duke University

Fergus Chadwick, MS, PhD Researcher, University of Glasgow

Shannon Pileggi, PhD, Senior Statistician, Adelphi Research

Cassandra Lowe, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Western University

Sam Parsons, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Oxford

Herb Susmann, BA, PhD Candidate, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Carlos Scheidegger, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Arizona

John Kubale, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Michigan

Jennifer Mankin, PhD, Lecturer, University of Sussex

Hannah Moshontz de la Rocha, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Victoria Leigh, MS, Data Analyst

Bethany Growns, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Exeter

Pam Blundell-Birtill, DPhil, Associate Professor, University of Leeds

Stuart Lee, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Monash University

Isabel Fulcher, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard Medical School

Jo Wood, PhD, Professor, City University London

Amy Gillespie, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Oxford

Gavin Simpson, PhD, Quantitative Environmental Scientist, University of Regina

Joshua de la Bruere, BA, PhD Candidate, Western Illinois University

Zoë Turner, BS, Senior Information Analyst, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Ted Schwaba, MA, PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis

Martina Sladekova, MSc, PhD Candidate, University of Sussex

Colin Rundel, PhD, Assistant Professor, Duke University

Vladimir Minin, PhD, Professor, University of California, Irvine

Paula Brochu, PhD, Associate Professor, Nova Southeastern University

David A Wulf, MS, PhD Candidate, University of California, Los Angeles

Nicholas Fox, PhD, Research Scientist, Center for Open Science

Raechel Soicher, PhD, Instructor, Oregon State University

Sean Mackinnon, PhD, Senior Instructor, Dalhousie University

Shelley Blozis, PhD, Professor, University of California, Davis

Afton Coombs, MA, Data Scientist at Hulu

Nils Reimer, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Southern California

Jacob Bradley, MS, PhD Candidate, University of Edinburgh

Charlotte Moore, MA, PhD Candidate, Duke University

Timothy Humphrys, BA, Education Support Officer, University of Sydney

Van Rynald Liceralde, MA, PhD Candidate, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Kaija Gahm, BS, PhD Candidate, University of California, Los Angeles

Stats Atwood, BA, PhD Candidate, Princeton University

Chelsea Parlett, MS, PhD Candidate, Chapman University

Lisa Lendway, PhD, Assistant Professor, Macalester College

Kristjana Ásbjörnsdóttir, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Iceland

Arjun Sondhi, PhD, Quantitative Scientist

Joy Paulsen, BS, Data Scientist at C.H. Robinson

Pierre-Jérôme Bergeron, PhD, Data Scientist

Kathryn Becker-Blease, PhD, Associate Professor, Oregon State University

Michael Betancourt, PhD, Principal Research Scientist, Symplectomorphic

Ellis Patrick, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney

Andy Tran, BS, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney

Sarah Bouchat, PhD, Assistant Professor, Northwestern University

Hannah Mieczkowski, MA, PhD Candidate, Stanford University

Mathew Marques, PhD, Lecturer, La Trobe University

Daniel Simpson, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Toronto

Emily Kothe, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Deakin University

Matt Williams, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Massey University

Elise Kalokerinos, PhD, Lecturer, University of Melbourne

Daniel Grühn, PhD, Associate Professor, North Carolina State University

Stephen Hill, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Massey University

Finn Lindgren, PhD, Chair of Statistics, University of Edinburgh

Micah Goldwater, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney

Ruth Tatnell, PhD, Lecturer, Deakin University

Jessica Hullman, PhD, Associate Professor, Northwestern University

Jacqueline Mills, PhD, Lecturer, Deakin University

Tara C. Dennehy, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of British Columbia

Jack Arnal, PhD, Associate Professor, McDaniel College

Sami Rifai, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of New South Wales

Jolie Wormood, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of New Hampshire

Rob Hyndman, PhD, Professor, Monash University

Joseph Simons, PhD, Research Scientist

Sapna Cheryan, PhD, Professor, University of Washington

Michele Guindani, PhD, Professor, University of California, Irvine

Tasmin Symons, PhD, Senior Research Officer, Telethon Kids Institute

Stephanie Tepper, BA, PhD Candidate, Cornell University

Kailey Lawson, MA, PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis

Danielle Navarro, PhD, Associate Professor, University of New South Wales

Chanuwas Aswamenakul, MS, Data Scientist, Siametrics Consulting

Joachim Vandekerckhove, PhD, Associate Professor, University of California, Irvine

Andrew Womack, PhD, Assistant Professor, Indiana University

Mijke Rhemtulla, PhD, Associate Professor, University of California, Davis

Sean Grant, PhD, Assistant Professor, Indiana University

Jennifer Beaudry, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology

Juan Lozano, BS, Research Specialist, Princeton University

Kevin King, PhD, Professor, University of Washington

Alex Poll, PhD, Lecturer, Federation University

Marc-Andrea Fiorina, MA, Data Scientist, World Bank

Deborah Apthorp, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of New England

Elizabeth Clancy, MS, Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University

Cameron Patrick, MS, Statistical Consultant, University of Melbourne

Niamh Cahill, PhD, Assistant Professor, Maynooth University

Emma Rand, MS, Senior Lecturer, University of York

Richard Morey, PhD, Reader, Cardiff University

Kasia Banas, PhD, Lecturer, University of Glasgow

Jonathan Marshall, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Massey University

Ioanna Manolopoulou, PhD, Associate Professor, University College London

Mahmoud Elsherif, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Birmingham

David Miller, PhD, Research Fellow, University of St Andrews

Martin Modrák, PhD, Statistician, Institute of Microbiology of the Czech Academy of Sciences

Dom Weinberg, MS, PhD Candidate, Utrecht University

Andy Siddall, PhD, Research Fellow, University of Chichester

Madeleine Pownall, BS, PhD Candidate, University of Leeds

Thekla Morgenroth, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Exeter

Joshua Payne, PhD, Lecturer, Wrexham Glyndwr University

Mark Taylor, DPhil, Senior Lecturer, University of Sheffield

Theresa Elise Wege, BS, PhD Candidate, Loughborough University

Roger Giner-Sorolla, PhD, Professor, University of Kent

Dominick Mussack, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow

Hannah Douglas, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Michigan

Emma Henderson, MS, PhD Candidate, Kingston University

Brenton M Wiernik, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of South Florida

Duncan Astle, PhD, Programme Leader, University of Cambridge

Laura Hull, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University College London

Kristen Bottema-Beutel, PhD, Associate Professor, Boston College

Ignazio Ziano, PhD, Assistant Professor, Grenoble Ecole de Management

Fiona Seaton, PhD, Research Associate, UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology

Florian Hansen, MS, PhD Candidate, King’s College London

Eva Murzyn, PhD, Lecturer

Richard Sheldrake, PhD, Research Associate, University College London

Miles Ott, PhD, Associate Professor, Smith College

Joanne Chung, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto, Mississauga

Jean Yang, PhD, Professor, University of Sydney

Lefkios Paikousis, MS, Statistician

Julie Jebsen, MS, PhD Researcher, University of Wolverhampton

Kimberly Quinn, PhD, Associate Professor, DePaul University

Ben Britton, PhD, Associate Professor, University of British Columbia

Jessica Remedios, PhD, Associate Professor, Tufts University

Stacey Finkelstein, PhD, Associate Professor

Marcus Crede, PhD, Associate Professor, Iowa State University

Elizabeth Page-Gould, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Toronto

Frances Mollica, PhD, Lecturer, University of Edinburgh

Justin Dainer-Best, PhD, Assistant Professor, Bard College

Mary Ryan, MS, Biostatistician, University of California, Irvine

Alex Uzdavines, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Baylor College of Medicine

Paul Eastwick, PhD, Professor, University of California, Davis

Amber Sanchez, PhD, Institutional Research Associate, Loyola Marymount University

Benjamin Ackerman, PhD, Quantitative Scientist, Biostatistician

Mark Brandt, PhD, Assistant Professor, Michigan State University

Tomas Folke, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Rutgers University

Jehan Sparks, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California, Los Angeles

Hyoun Park, MBA, Chief Analyst, Amalgam Insights

Molly Metz, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Toronto

Laura King, PhD, Curators' Distinguished Professor, University of Missouri, Columbia

Isaac Maddow-Zimet, MS, Senior Research Associate, Guttmacher Institute

Andrew Todd, PhD, Associate Professor, University of California,

Davis Esther Maassen, MS, PhD Candidate, Tilburg University

Kirstie Whitaker, PhD, Programme Lead, Alan Turing Institute

Elizabeth Haines, PhD, Professor, William Paterson University

April Clyburne-Sherin, MS, Executive Director, Reproducibility for Everyone

Dimitra Blana, PhD, Lecturer, Aberdeen University

Charles Ebersole, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Virginia

Monica Biernat, PhD, Distinguished Professor, University of Kansas

Keith Maddox, PhD, Associate Professor, Tufts University

Liadh Timmins, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Columbia University

Emma McGorray, BA, PhD Student, Northwestern University

Theresa Smith, PhD, Lecturer, University of Bath

Fred Oswald, PhD, Professor and Herbert S. Autrey Chair, Rice University

Ann-Marie Creaven, PhD, Lecturer, University of Limerick

Kristina Olson PhD, Professor, Princeton University

Jamie Cummins, PhD, Postdoctoral Researcher, Ghent University

Hani Jieun Kim, BS, PhD Candidate, The University of Sydney

Joseph Bak-Coleman, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Washington

Bethany Gardner, MS, PhD Candidate, Vanderbilt University

Jenny Richmond, PhD, Associate Professor, University of New South Wales

Jenny Chanfreau, PhD, Research Fellow, University College London

Ross Gayler, PhD, Data Science Consultant

Jessica L. Rohmann, MS, PhD Candidate, Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Joshua Skewes, PhD, Associate Professor, Aarhus University

Christina Van Heer, BS, PhD Candidate, University of Melbourne

Samantha Dockray, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University College Cork

Kyla Belisario, MA, Data Analyst, McMaster University

Natalie Thurlby, MS, Data Scientist, University of Bristol

Louis MacGregor, PhD, Senior Research Associate, University of Bristol

Jaclyn Vancour, MA, Impact Manager

Andre Wang, MA, PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis

Noah Silbert, PhD, Associate Research Scientist, University of Maryland

Lesley Kay, MS, Newcastle University

Laura Acion, PhD, Adjunct Researcher, University of Buenos Aires

Danielle Young, PhD, Assistant Professor, Manhattan College

Shirley Wang, MA, PhD Candidate, Harvard University

Christopher Jarvis, PhD, Assistant Professor, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine

Erik Ringen, MA, PhD Candidate, Emory University

Drew Dimmery, PhD, Quantitative Social Scientist

Nathan Hollinsaid, BA, PhD Candidate, Harvard University

Chris Hartgerink, PhD, Executive Director, Liberate Science GmbH

Richard Klein, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Tilburg University

Seth Flaxman, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London

Esther Mondragón, PhD, Lecturer, City University of London

Dustin Thoman, PhD, Associate Professor, San Diego State University

Christina Phillips, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Liverpool Business School

Julia Bottesini, MA, PhD Candidate, University of California, Davis

Mauricio Moreno-Zambrano, MS, PhD Candidate, Jacobs University Bremen

Saras Windecker, PhD, Research Fellow, University of Melbourne

Joshua Loftus, PhD, Assistant Professor, London School of Economics

Emi Tanaka, PhD, Lecturer, Monash University

Ken Butler, PhD, Lecturer, University of Toronto

Lauren Ackerman, PhD, Research Fellow, Newcastle University

Ariel Beccia, MS, PhD Candidate, University of Massachusetts

Fernanda Ferreira, PhD, Professor, University of California, Davis

Juan Eduardo Bonnin, PhD, Professor, Universidad Nacional de San Martín

Jennifer Overbeck, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne

Ben Harrap, MS, PhD Candidate and Statistical Consultant, University of Melbourne

Oliver Maclaren, PhD, Lecturer, University of Auckland

Nigel Goddard, PhD, Reader, University of Edinburgh

Gabriela Mariel Zunino, PhD, Professor, Universidad de Buenos Aires

Corey Yanofsky, PhD, Data Scientist

Eli Talbert, BS, PhD Candidate, University of Virginia

Gwendolyn Rehrig, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of California,

Davis Kirsten Lesage, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, Boston University

Henry Brice, PhD, Research Fellow, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Caroline Rowland, PhD, Professor, Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics

Amélie Gourdon-Kanhukamwe, PhD, Senior Lecturer, Kingston University

Josie Tulip, MS, PhD Candidate, Newcastle University

Amber Boydstun, PhD, Professor, University of California,

Davis Jeffrey Bye, PhD, Lecturer, University of Minnesota

Priya Silverstein, PhD, Research Scientist, Center for Open Science

Aneeta Rattan, PhD, Associate Professor, London Business School

Nathan Cheek, MA, PhD Candidate, Princeton University

Irina Preda, MS, Data Scientist at Gower Street Analytics

Garth Tarr, PhD, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney

Fiona Fidler, PhD, Professor, University of Melbourne

Mary Murphy, PhD, Professor, Indiana University

Mine Dogucu, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of California,

Irvine Bryan Maguire, MS, Biostatistician, Hospital for Sick Children

Amanda Diekman, PhD, Professor, Indiana University

Lora Park, PhD, Associate Professor, University at Buffalo, The State University of New York

Marjorie Prokosch, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Florida

Phil Culliton, Data Scientist, Google Nic Fishman, BS, Stanford University

Abigail Scholer, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Waterloo

Franco Pestilli, PhD, Associate Professor, University of Texas, Austin

Nancy Briggs, PhD, Senior Statistical Consultant, UNSW Sydney

Anna Paolillo, PhD, Occupational Psychologist

Brandon Humphrey, MA, PhD Candidate, Miami University

Joy Losee, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Dayton

Jonathan Jong, PhD, Assistant Professor, Coventry University

Vanessa Bohns, PhD, Associate Professor, Cornell

Natalie Wittlin, MS, PhD Candidate, Yale University

Joe Strong, MS, PhD Candidate, London School of Economics

Sanjay Srivastava, PhD, Professor, University of Oregon

Hao Ye, PhD, Reproducibility Librarian, University of Florida

Erin Buchanan, PhD, Professor, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology

Shiang-Yi Lin, PhD, Postdoctoral Fellow, The Education University of Hong Kong

Susanne Ressi, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Texas, Austin

David Bauer, PhD, Professor, Viterbo University

Paul Hastings, PhD, Professor, University of California Davis

Luis Armando Parra, PhD, Postdoctoral Scholar, University of Southern California

Gwen van der Wijk, MA, PhD candidate, University of Calgary

Amy Summerville, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, Kairos Research Tage Rai, PhD, Editor, AAAS

Andrea Dittmann, PhD, Assistant Professor of Organization & Management, Emory University

Monica Gonzalez-Marquez, MA, Independent Researcher