The latest weekly coronavirus figures have been released, highlighting hotspots of Covid-19 per 100,000 of the population and the risk in each neighbourhood.

Scotland had 3,400 positive cases between March 23 and March 29, which was 63 cases per 100,000 population and a test positivity rate of 2.5%.

Breich Valley in West Lothian had the most Covid cases in Scotland, with 49 people testing positive from a population of 4,911.

The council area with the most cases of Covid-19 is Glasgow City with 511 positive cases, which works out at 80.7 per 100,000 people.

However, the area with the most Covid cases per 100,000 population was Clackmannanshire with 196.

Only the Orkney Islands and the Western Isles in Scotland had zero cases of Covid-19 over this seven-day period.