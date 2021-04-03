Forecasters are warning of an Easter cold snap with heavy snow warnings in place for parts of northern Scotland - with nowhere in the country “immune” from snowfall by Monday as temperatures continue to drop.

Fife, Strathclyde and the Highlands are due to see gale-force winds and snow showers as the country enters an “Arctic trough”.

By Easter Monday morning, there could be as much as 15cm of snow in higher areas.

The Met Office’s yellow warnings are in place from 6pm on Sunday until midnight on Monday.

The Yellow warning covers much of the northeast of Scotland Pic: Met Office

Craig Snell, forecaster for the Met Office, said: “After a taste of summer for a lot of the UK, we will see things turn much colder as we go through the second half of the Easter weekend.

“A lot of the UK will be prone to seeing some wintry showers as we go through the course of Monday but northern Scotland is where we’ll see the heaviest and most frequent snow.

“That’s where there’s most concern that we might see some disruption.”

Mr Snell said although it was not unusual to see snow at this time of year, it would be a “shock to the system” for many, following balmy temperatures felt earlier in the week.

Despite the chilly weather, the public have been urged to respect the rules and only meet friends and family outdoors now that restrictions have started to ease.

More than half of British households – 51% – had planned to swap a traditional Easter roast for a barbeque or picnic this year, a survey by Sainsbury’s found.