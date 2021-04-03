Police have appealed for witnesses after a two-year-old was killed in a traffic accident.
Road Policing officers in Dumfries are asking people to come forward with any information they have following the fatal crash in Charnwood Place, which occured yesterday.
The incident happened around 6.50pm and involved a Honda Civic and a two-year-old child. The child was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary, however was pronounced dead a short time later.
The 54-year-old man driving the car was uninjured.
Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the child's family at this time, following their tragic loss.
"The investigation into the incident is ongoing and we are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the events to please come forward.
"We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have CCTV overlooking the Charnwood Place area to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.
"If you have any information, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3597 of 2 April 2021."
