Scots are preparing to celebrate a socially distanced Easter for the second time this weekend.

While some restrictions are being eased, mainland Scotland is still in a level four lockdown.

Here is everything you need to know to spend a safe holiday.

Can I join family for Easter dinner at home?

Unfortunately, no. Visiting family indoors is still not allowed.

You can only go into someone else’s home for certain reasons, such as to carry out essential work, to join your extended household or to care for a vulnerable person.

This includes visiting someone whose wellbeing is at risk to provide emotional support, for example, those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation or where they are a parent or carer of a child under one. ​​

You can provide informal childcare, for example to look after a grandchild, but only where this is essential.

Can I catch up with relatives and friends outside?





Yes, rules around outdoor meetings haven’t changed.

Meetings in public spaces are allowed as long as groups do not exceed four people from two households. Children under 12 are excluded from the count.

Restrictions are less rigid for young people aged 12 to 17, who can meet outdoors in groups of up to four from separate households.

The Government recommends limiting the number of meetings with people from other households and keeping a 2m physical distance.

If you are having a socially distanced pic-nic in the park, do not share food and utensils with other households, and make sure to sanitise your hands frequently.

Can I have an Easter egg hunt in my garden with other households?





Yes, meeting in private gardens is allowed and the same rules for outdoor gatherings apply.

For example, a couple with children can meet up with another family in their garden as long as all the kids are under 12 and there is a maximum of four adults.

Children are exempt from physical distancing rules, to allow them to play together.

Guests are allowed to enter your house to access the garden, but should be careful not to touch surfaces.

Trips to the toilet are permitted as long as adequate cleaning material is supplied, like a hand towel for each person or paper towels that can be disposed of safely.

Can I visit a loved one in a care home?

Although the government has given the green light to indoor care home visits last month, some restrictions remain in place.

Care home residents can only receive two visits per week and have a maximum of two designated visitors who will have to attend separately.

Garden and window visits are allowed but all contact, indoors and outdoors, should be supported by care home staff.

If you plan to visit a loved one in a care home this weekend, be prepared to take a Covid test on-site and wear a face mask and any PPE as instructed by the staff.

Can I travel within Scotland?

Unfortunately, Scots will have to be patient for a little longer to be able to visit family or beauty spots across the country.

Although the ‘Stay at Home’ order was lifted, government restrictions say people must stay local, within their council area, except for essential reasons, like going to work or visiting their extended household.

You cannot travel to second homes or holiday accommodation even if you plan to stay indoors and stick to social distancing.

Can I visit local attractions?





It depends. All indoor attractions, like museums, galleries and visitor centres are closed under level four restrictions.

However, parks, public gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos can open.

Make sure you stay within your council area, and if you plan to visit local attractions do so safely and leaving no trace of your visit.

Can I attend Mass?

Yes, places of worship are allowed to open under level four restrictions.

Still, churches are required to take precautions to limit the chance of spreading the virus.

Celebrations are currently limited to 50 people, provided a safe distance of 2m can be respected. Capacity might be reduced in smaller venues.

Places of worship should also register worshippers’ contact details to enable tracing through Test and Protect.





