Nicola Sturgeon has pledged £60 million to revamp every children’s play park across Scotland if the SNP is re-elected.

On Saturday, she set out a number of policies designed to help families during the coronavirus pandemic and recovery.

The First Minister said the outdoor community play fund would renew every play park in Scotland.

She is due to visit a park in Glasgow on Saturday as campaigning continues for the Scottish Parliament elections.

READ MORE: Lib Dems push for mental health services

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say: “We’ve already ensured that every P1 to P3 child has year-round access to free school meals – and if re-elected we’ll provide free school breakfasts and lunches to every primary school pupil in Scotland, year-round.

“And backed by a £60 million fund, we’ll put in place a plan to renew every play park in Scotland, so that all children have access to a place to play in their own community.”

Ms Sturgeon said this investment has never been more important, after a year in which many children have not had access to an outdoor space like a garden.

The SNP had already pledged a free laptop for every school pupil and free breakfasts and lunches in all primary schools if re-elected in May.

READ MORE: Brian Taylor - Independence and the SNP

“To break down barriers to learning and give every child a fair chance, we’ll provide every pupil with their own laptop or device, and a free internet connection,” she said.

“The last year has been incredibly tough for children and young people across Scotland, and by giving both votes to the SNP in this election, people will be electing an SNP government more determined than ever to make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up – and to put the tools for our recovery in Scotland’s hands.”