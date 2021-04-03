Almost 400 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Scotland for the third day running.

During the past 24 hours 397 new coronavirus infections have been reported from more than 21,000 tests carried out.

The test positivity rate was 2.1 per cent - lower than the 5% the World Health organisation says indicates a pandemic is coming under control.

No new reported deaths of people who have tested positive within 28 days have been reported, though these are not generally reported during the weekend as registry offices are closed.

The vaccination programme contines to roll out, with 2,535,889 people having received their first jab, while 434,941 have received a second dose.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith has previously warned that large gatherings over the Easter weekend could reverse recent progress in suppressing the virus.

On Thursday, Dr Smith said: “We can see by looking at Europe and other parts of the world how fragile our own position is.

“It remains imperative that we abide by the rules, we stay local and we look after each other.”

Travel out-with council areas is still largely prohibited, while outdoor meetings between adults are limited to four people from two households.

Saturday’s figures mean the death toll under the daily measurement – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,614.

The Scottish Government is only publishing updates on certain data during the Easter break and the remaining daily statistics – such as hospital and intensive care figures – will be updated on Tuesday.