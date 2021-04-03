Two people have been arrested in connection with the recovery of £70,000 worth of drugs.
The substance, believed to be Etizolam, was seized on Friday around 9.15am as officers searched an address in Auchencraig Road, Faifley, Clydebank.
A 41-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Saturday, 3 April, with a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Detective Inspector Fiona Macarthur, from Argyll & Bute and West Dunbartonshire Serious and Organised Crime Team, said: “This recovery is a significant one and will have an impact on those who peddle drugs in our local communities.
"Officers will continue to detect and disrupt the supply and production of drugs and protect those who are affected by this illegal trade.
Police encouraged the local communities and anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
