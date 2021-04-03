A man who died within a property in Camelon Crescent in Blantyre has been identified as Richard Marshall, Police Scotland said.
The 33-year-old died following a disturbance on March 31, which was reported around 3.30pm. His death is being treated as murder.
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the death and was due to appear on Saturday.
Mr Marshall’s family have asked for privacy and issued the following statement: “We are completely devastated by the loss of Richard who was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and good friend. He will be cherished in our hearts forever.”
Detectives are continuing with enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
Detective inspector Frank Travers, from the Major Investigations Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Richard’s family at this very difficult time and we are providing them with support.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 2154 of 31 March, 2021, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.