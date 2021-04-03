A man has been charged in connection with a murder in Easterhouse, Glasgow.
Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was found dead on Conisborough Road on March 2 after sustaining a fatal stab wound.
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday.
Police said the investigation into Mr Charyszyan’s death is ongoing.
Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine said: “We continue to support Kamil’s family and our thoughts are very much with them at this time.
“Our inquiries continue and I would like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far.
“I would urge anyone who has not been in touch who has information, no matter how insignificant they might think it is, to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
