The heartbroken family of a 20-year-old man who died after being found injured inside a flat in Aberdeen have paid tribute.

Around 7am on Friday, 2 April, 2021, police were made aware of a man being found injured in a flat in Marischal Court, Aberdeen.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but Mr Hector was sadly pronounced dead a short time after.

The incident is now being treated as murder.

Police Scotland confirmed the identity of the man who died at a property in Marischal Court, Aberdeen as local man Scott Hector, aged 20.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021.

The family of Scott has issued the following statement through Police Scotland:

“Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Scott and officers are providing support at this hard time for them.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this enquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”

“Our enquiries continue, and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 0571 of Friday, 2 April, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”