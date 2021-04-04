THE SNP is under pressure to drop one of its election candidates after it emerged she compared Theresa May rejecting an independence referendum with the actions of Adolf Hitler.

Stephanie Callaghan, the SNP candidate for the Uddingston and Bellshill seat at May’s Holyrood election, has been labelled “disgraceful” by anti-Semitism campaigners for the view in a now-deleted tweet.

In 2017, Ms Callaghan tweeted about the decision of then prime minister Theresa May to refuse an independence referendum to be held.

Ms Callaghan, who was a South Lanarkshire councillor at the time the tweet was posted, has apologised.

The tweet, first reported in the Scottish Sun, said: “Tory propaganda provides a window into future plans: stamp on democracy.

“Hitler did same: set scene 4 Jewish Holocaust to lower opposition.”

The Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said: “There is no comparison between political tensions in the UK today and Nazi Germany’s systematic destruction of democracy and murder of six million Jewish men, women and children.

Stephanie Callaghan has now deleted the tweet

“Politicians must set an example by learning the lessons of the Holocaust — not diminishing the memory of those innocents who were slaughtered by using the Holocaust to score political points.

“To make such a comparison is disgraceful and wounding, showing incredible ignorance.”

Scottish Tory MSP Annie Wells said it is “beyond belief” that Ms Callaghan has not already been removed as a candidate.

She said: “It’s absolutely appalling to compare stopping another referendum to Nazi propaganda and Hitler’s actions.

“What kind of warped mind would think opposing independence is anything like the Holocaust?

READ MORE: Scottish independence: Latest poll 'good news' for Alba party as Holyrood elections approach

“It’s disgusting and completely out of order for someone standing for election.

“An apology won’t cut it for such a vile remark.

“The SNP should have removed this candidate immediately.

“It’s beyond belief that they seem content to keep a candidate who downplays the Holocaust.”

Ms Callaghan is hoping to replace the retiring SNP MSP Richard Lyle, and is sixth on the party’s regional list.

She told the Scottish Sun: “The words in this old tweet were poorly chosen and I apologise for the offence caused.

“I have deleted the tweet.”