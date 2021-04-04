THE SNP has pledged to hold annual Citizens’ Assemblies if the party is re-elected – the panels potentially looking at assisted dying and reforming council tax.

One Citizens' Assembly has already completed its work, with the original assembly made up of around 100 people designed to broadly represent Scotland at large.

The SNP has said that future assemblies could investigate at assisted dying, drug laws council tax and the role of local authorities.

The party has also suggested that ahead of an independence referendum, a Citizens' Assembly would be asked to consider reserved issues such as social security, taxation and migration policy.

There will also be an assembly set up to understand the views of those under the age of 16.

Keith Brown, the party’s deputy leader, said that the success of the first Citizens’ Assembly, whose report produced 60 recommendations and was debated in Holyrood, along with the Climate Assembly, was proof that Scotland can “do politics differently”.

He said: “We believe that the people of Scotland should be at the very heart of decision-making and involved in the major changes affecting their lives.

“It is for the people of Scotland to decide the kind of country we want to be.

“It is also vital that the voices of Scotland’s future be heard, which is why we will establish a Citizens’ Assembly for those under the age of 16.

“This will ensure better representation for young people and children across the country.”

Mr Brown added: “Politicians do not have all the answers and people’s voices need to be heard – especially young people.

“Only with both votes SNP on May 6 can we ensure those voices are heard and put Scotland’s future and recovery in Scotland’s hands – not Boris Johnson’s.”

The first Citizens’ Assembly was tasked with answering questions around Scotland’s future and what type of the country it would want to build.

In response, the group came up with 60 recommendations around topics such as taxation, increasing income, sustainability and health, which were debated in the Scottish Parliament.