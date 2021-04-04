Scots are being urged to stick to the rules as lockdown eases further and a further 343 cases are recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no additional deaths in the same period.

The stay at home order was lifted on Friday and replaced with guidance to “stay local”, which urges people to remain within their local authority area.

Further easing will take place on Monday, with garden centres, homeware stores and click and collect services allowed to reopen, along with barbers and hairdressers.

14,164 new tests were carried out with 2.7% of these being positive.

Public Health Scotland has said 2,553,837 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19.

It added that 451,057 people have received the second dose.

It comes as Deputy First Minister John Swinney has urged Scots to continue following coronavirus restrictions as rules ease over the Easter weekend.

On a visit to a garden centre in Perthshire, Mr Swinney said it is important to remember the virus is still circulating.

He added: “It’s absolutely wonderful to be out and about again. After the long winter months of being cooped up inside, I know everyone will be keen to get back to our more normal lives.

“We are seeing real progress in our fight against this dreadful pandemic. The hard sacrifices of the country – coupled with the fantastic effort of the vaccine programme getting jabs into arms of millions of Scots – is really paying dividends.

“While it’s great news that garden centres and hairdressers are allowed to reopen, everyone needs to bear in mind that it doesn’t mean the virus has gone away.”

Mr Swinney urged people to stick with the rules for now.

He added: “The virus is down but it’s not yet out, and the last thing we need is to see it making a comeback and undoing all the progress from the massive effort and sacrifices we have all had to make.

“But being here today demonstrates that we are making very welcome steps back towards the normal life we all so dearly wish for.

“My message is simple – enjoy the latest relaxing of the rules but remember to look out for each other, too. Together we will beat this virus.”