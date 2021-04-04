Temperatures are expected to plummet to -7C in some parts of Scotland overnight as Arctic winds bring an end to the good weather.

Met Office forecaster Sarah Kent said: “We will see this plunge of much colder conditions coming in.

“It’s Arctic maritime air, which does mean it’s coming from the Arctic.

“So it’s going to be cold for everybody, but also windy too. The wind chill is going to be significant.”

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across northern parts of Scotland

Tuesday 0001 – 1000



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/DbGp8qOEc0 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2021

Snow warnings are in place for northern Scotland, with as much as 15cm falling in higher areas.

The Met Office’s yellow warnings are in place from 4pm on Sunday until 10am on Tuesday for Scotland, with winds of up to 70mph forecast.

Parts of the UK saw weather reach nearly 24C on Wednesday, a high which was not repeated today on Easter Sunday with temperature already beginning to drop.

Meteorologist Ms Kent said: “Today is a lovely day for an Easter egg hunt in the back garden, whereas tomorrow if you were doing one you’d probably want to wear three jumpers.”

Phil Stocker is the Chief executive of the National Sheep Association, Phil Stocker, Commented on the dramatic change of weather type over the next few days.

Mr Stocker said: “Sheep and livestock farmers, especially in the UK’s uplands, are acutely aware of the potential for a spring cold snap which can bring devastation and soul-destroying losses during lambing time.

"The sector has endured several cold weather events during recent springs and these have wrought considerable hardship to both stock and hill farmers.

"However, being aware of the approaching change in weather type will allow farmers to buffer the impacts by taking action to avoid the worst losses.”