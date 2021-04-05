IT could be the perfect job for the chef who likes to let off steam with a hill walk.
A restaurant at the highest railway station in the UK is looking for a new cook.
The Station House at Corrour has advertised a seasonal post from Mid-May to October with free accommodation at the remote beauty spot.
Situated on the edge of Rannoch Moor, Corrour is part of the West Highland Line, once credited as the world’s most scenic rail journey and is the highest mainline station in the UK.
Three Munros surround Loch Ossian - Beinn na Lap, Sgor Gaibhre and Carn Dearg - and the Corrour Estate boasts a striking, modernist lodge, owned by TetraPak heiress Lisbet Rausing.
The station is one of the most remote in the UK and is not accessible by any public roads. The nearest road, the B846 road from Loch Rannoch to Rannoch station, is a ten-mile walk away by hill track.
Corrour was used as backdrop for scenes in the film Trainspotting, starring Ewan McGregor and Robert Carlyle.
