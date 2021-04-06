Alex Salmond has clashed with ITV presenter Kate Garraway over his "difficult relationship" with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning, the former first minister was quizzed on whether he was the right person to lead the new pro-independence group Alba.

A Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times found that 20% of people surveyed agreed Mr Salmond was fit to stand for election, with 67% disagreeing and don't knows at 13%.

The presenter was also keen to question Mr Salmond about his 2020 court trial in relation to allegations of sexual assault.

She asked: "We’ve seen you in a certain light involved in a certain story, do you not have to clear up how you’re going to work with Nicola?"

When pressed, Mr Salmond replied: "The vast majority of people in Scotland think it’s time to move on.

READ MORE: Latest poll 'good news' for Alba party as Holyrood elections approach

"I've had to spend the last two years talking about these issues, it’s time to move on to independence."

He added: "Kate, if you keep interrupting me and the delay on the line, it's going to be very difficult to conduct the interview! Will you let me ask the question?"

Mr Salmond went on: "Not just my self and Nicola [Sturgeon], but all politicians have to cooperate in common cause.

"If the people elect Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister, then I'll cooperate with Nicola Sturgeon.

"If people elect Alba into the Scottish Parliament with that strong, predominant list of feminist politicians - a party led by me - then of course we'll be part of that contribution and that positive atmosphere.

"The national interest is above personalities Kate, that is why our positive campaign is striking a note with the people of Scotland."

'The national interest is above personalities.'



Alex Salmond clashes with Kate Garraway over his difficult relationship with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. pic.twitter.com/7PmJ0p6d1s — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 6, 2021

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon previously said she has no plans to work with Alex Salmond if he is re-elected to Holyrood.

Mr Salmond, the former Scottish first minister, had urged his successor to “put aside personal differences” and work with him again towards the “noble cause” of Scottish independence.

He insisted that if a “supermajority” for independence could be achieved in May’s Holyrood election with the help of his new Alba Party, it could change the balance of power between Scotland and Westminster.

READ MORE: Sturgeon rules out working with Salmond party and pledges Covid inquiry

But Ms Sturgeon last week told Channel 4 News: “I am not planning to work with Alex Salmond.”

She said she does not believe the Alba Party “will help the independence cause”, and added: “I’m not even sure from his perspective it’s intended to do that.

“I won’t be seeking to work with Alex Salmond.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mr Salmond was left red-faced when the light inexplicably went off.

He was also asked whether he had "any regrets".

But the former first minister said he was "moving on" from controversy to focus on Scottish independence.