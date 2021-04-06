Coronavirus is down but not out in Scotland, according to Nicola Sturgeon who confirmed there had been no new deaths recorded in Scotland for the fourth day running.

A total of 259 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded in the past 24 hours, giving a daily test positivity rate of 2%.

No additional deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, she added, meaning the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,614.

Speaking live in an address to the nation, the First Minister said 220,493 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 93 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 44 in Lothian and 32 in Lanarkshire.

The remaining cases are spread over six other health board areas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 196 people are in hospital - 19 fewer than before the Easter holidays, and 21 people are in intensive care - the same figure as last reported.

In the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon reported no additional deaths, but said it was important to remember yesterday was a bank holiday, meaning registry offices were closed.

The total number of deaths under the Scottish Government's daily measure is unchanged at 7,614.

However, The First Minister warned Scots that there is still a risk of Covid-19 spikes as are being seen in other countries, despite relatively low numbers north of the border.

She told the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh: “In total, cases have now fallen by 80% since early January when of course they were at a particularly high level, the number of deaths has fallen even more sharply than that and as you can see from the numbers I reported earlier the number of people in hospital and intensive care is reducing.”

But she added: “Covid is down in Scotland, you can see that from the figures, but as we can still see here and more starkly in more parts of the world, Covid is not out.

“It is a virus that is very much still with us.

“Here in Scotland we are still seeing hundreds of people every day testing positive for it and almost all of the new cases that we are seeing reported now in Scotland are of the new variant that emerged just before Christmas and as we know that variant is more infectious than the variants we were dealing with earlier this year.”

Acknowledging Scotland's vaccination programme, Ms Sturgeon confirmed that as of 7.30am this morning, 2,577,816 people had received their first dose - up 12,536 since yesterday.

In addition, 7,406 people received second dose bringing total number of second doses administered to 463,780.

She added that the first batch of newly approved Moderna vaccines arrived in Scotland on Monday.

Scotland is due to receive more than one million of the 17 million doses ordered by the UK.

The First Minister also said that the doses have already been factored into forward planning for the vaccination programme, and will be delivered over the coming months.

Addressing the coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh, she said: “The fact that we now have three vaccines in use is clearly very welcome and it does give us greater security of supply which is welcome.”