Forecasters have put in place a yellow weather warning for snow in the north of Scotland

The Met Office have said on Twitter that the warning for snow is in place from 7pm today until 10am tomorrow. 

Traffic Scotland have also issued out a warning of snow and have said on Twitter that snow will be affecting the A96 between Fochabers and Keith.

They added that snow showers in the Grampain area and Highland and Western Isles may lead to transport distruption tonight. 

Bear Scotland, who manage and maintain the North West Trunk Road Unit on behalf of Transport Scotland, said they have: "32 gritters out working hard across trunk roads in north west of Scotland this morning."

Adding: "Please take care and drive to conditions when out." 