Forecasters have put in place a yellow weather warning for snow in the north of Scotland.
The Met Office have said on Twitter that the warning for snow is in place from 7pm today until 10am tomorrow.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) April 6, 2021
Snow across northern Scotland
Tuesday 1900 until Wednesday 1000
Latest info 👇https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/NqHgCaK3uT
Traffic Scotland have also issued out a warning of snow and have said on Twitter that snow will be affecting the A96 between Fochabers and Keith.
They added that snow showers in the Grampain area and Highland and Western Isles may lead to transport distruption tonight.
⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 6, 2021
There is a @metoffice YELLOW weather warning in place for SNOW for the north of Scotland from 7pm today (Tuesday 6th April) until 10am tomorrow morning.
More info: https://t.co/DumUKOKsx8#DriveSafe #DriveToConditions #KeepLocal pic.twitter.com/WymA9otg16
Bear Scotland, who manage and maintain the North West Trunk Road Unit on behalf of Transport Scotland, said they have: "32 gritters out working hard across trunk roads in north west of Scotland this morning."
Adding: "Please take care and drive to conditions when out."
❄️ We've still got 32 gritters out working hard across trunk roads in the north west of #Scotland this morning! YELLOW warning for #snow in place across northern Scotland until 10am. Please #TakeCare & drive to conditions if out! #MrPlow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/tV8cYeO65X— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) April 6, 2021
