Anne Frank’s Europe: Before, During and After Her Diary

Whilst we still can’t physically visit historic European sites, there’s plenty of chances to visit them virtually. This tour from the History Tour Program is a perfect example, exploring places in Europe associated with Anne Frank. A historian will guide you through Anne Frank’s life through the places in Germany, the Netherlands and Poland with the chance to ask questions throughout.

11 April from 4pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/anne-franks-europe-before-during-after-her-diary-livestream-tour-tickets-148061212071?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Inaugural David Cooper Lecture: Dr Anthony S. Fauci

A year on from the first lockdown, as we continue to muddle towards the light at the end of the tunnel this lecture from scientist and presidential adviser Dr Fauci will discuss the past year and what we’ve learned. This live lecture sees Dr Fauci sit down with Tegan Taylor of ABC’s Coronacast to talk about the past, present and what our post-Covid future may look like.

14 April from 9.30am. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inaugural-david-cooper-lecture-dr-anthony-s-fauci-registration-147024150191?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Harriet Tubman and Maryland’s Underground Railroad

Another historical exploration, this time in the US. Exploring the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad sites in Maryland, learn about how she successfully escaped from slavery and led others to freedom. Not only is this an educational opportunity to learn more about a crucial piece of American history, but also a chance to see parts of a country you may have never seen otherwise.

17 April from 4pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/harriet-tubman-and-marylands-underground-railroad-livestream-tour-tickets-146795747031?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

The Poet’s Tale: Geoffrey Chaucer and the Canterbury Tales

Geoffrey Chaucer, a poet whose stories and character have been brought to life on film, on the stage and in popular fiction, is arguably one of the greatest poets in the English language and this talk from Chaucer enthusiasts Euan Roger and Henry Eliot discusses the people and places that inspired Chaucer’s work, and explores the poet’s experiences in England’s capital and the other locations, people and stories that feature in the Canterbury Tales.

16 April from 2pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-poets-tale-geoffrey-chaucer-and-the-canterbury-tales-tickets-145495600257?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Wasps: So much to love about them

If you’ve ever been stung by one, I’m sure you’ll disagree with the title of this talk but Dr Gavin Broad, head of the insect collection at London’s Natural History Museum, thinks he can change your mind. Despite the bad press that wasps receive, Dr Broad is adamant that they deserve our admiration and will be addressing this in his live lecture.

14 April from 7pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/wasps-so-much-to-love-about-them-a-talk-by-gavin-broad-tickets-136078066159?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Contemporary Art at the Louvre

Back to Europe and one of the world’s most well-known museums, this virtual talk and tour of the Louvre guides you through the museum’s galleries, highlighting some of the permanent contemporary artworks in the Louvre.

14 April from 5pm. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/contemporary-art-at-the-louvre-registration-148788714049?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

Online Astronomy Talk: The Discovery of Gravitational Waves

Science is ever-changing, and there’s a lot more to gravity than simply Isaac Newton getting smacked on the head by an apple. In this talk from the Royal Observatory of Edinburgh they’ll explore the detection of gravitational waves, the story behind the discovery and how Glasgow fits into the mystery.

12 April. Free. Online event: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/online-astronomy-talk-the-discovery-of-gravitational-waves-tickets-139834319213?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

Charlotte Cohen