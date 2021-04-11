Royal Botanic Gardens, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden is officially the most popular visitor attraction in Scotland, having taken the crown last year from the National Museum of Scotland. With evidence showing that Covid-19 is less transmissible outdoors, it is no wonder that visitors have been opting for an open-air attraction, but these gardens have more to offer than just their location. There’s 72 acres to explore, containing a rock garden, alpine houses, woodland garden, pond, arboretum, Chinese hillside, rhododendron collection and the Scottish native plants collection in the heath garden. If you only want a short wander then the Rock Garden is a must-visit: climb to the viewpoint at the highest point of it, and you will be rewarded with views of Edinburgh's spectacular skyline (in particular the famous castle). The Rock Garden is also particularly lovely in spring, with colourful flowering bulbs including dwarf daffodils, snowdrops and crocuses, while late spring sees the peak flowering of the dwarf rhododendrons and alpines. Officially reopened since the start of the month, visitors are required to pre-book a time slot ticket in advance and visit in groups no larger than two people from two households.

www.rbge.org.uk

Maidens Beach to Culzean, Ayrshire

This walk, from the village of Maidens to the wonderful grounds of Culzean Castle, highlights some of the best bits of the Ayrshire coast. Despite being within a stone’s throw of Turnberry golf course, Maidens is largely untouched by tourists and is a great place to enjoy the sea air in relative peace. You could start by having a picnic on Maidens beach before heading north, turning right to follow the coastal path towards Culzean Country Park. This path will offer you some excellent coastal views before leading into some charming woodland in the grounds of the castle- from there you can explore the Swan Pond, the courtyard of the castle and the expanse of the country park. There’s even a herd of llamas to be found in a field within the Deer Park, which are sure to cheer up even those who are tired out from the long walk. The return journey is made by retracing your steps along the coastal path.

Dumgoyne Hill, near Strathblane, Stirling

Many people become fixated by the concept of ‘Munro bagging’, ticking off as many of Scotland’s 282 Munros (mountains taller than 3000 feet) as they can. But height isn’t everything and some of the country’s best hills are those which aren’t classified as Munros. One such example is Dumgoyne Hill, just beyond Milngavie, which is situated behind the popular Glengoyne distillery. The route rises gradually at first, then steeply, but the path is well defined and shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours to summit. You can enjoy the wonderful views from the top -perhaps enjoying a packed lunch while you are there- before taking a scenic detour to Earl's Seat or returning back the way you came. The walk is lovely in the spring sunshine, but pay heed to signs about keeping dogs on the lead while passing through fields with lambs.

RSPB Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire

£3 for adults, £1.50 for children

Nothing quite says ‘spring’ like the sound of birdsong. And at RSPB Lochwinnoch, you can currently enjoy the sound of sedge warblers and grasshopper warblers in the wetter areas of the reserve, as well as singing willow warblers, chiffchaffs, garden warblers, blackcaps and whitethroats in the woods. Frogs and toads can even be seen spawning in the water to truly cement the sense of ‘new life’ that comes with springtime. It might be less than half an hour from Glasgow city centre, but the tranquil wetlands of the reserve truly feel a world away from urban life.

www.rspb.org.uk

Templeton Woods, Birkhill, Dundee

150 acres of woodland to explore and an abundance of wildlife, all within 15 minutes drive of Dundee city centre? A visit to Templeton Woods is a a no-brainer for any Dundonians hoping to make the most of the improving spring weather. There are several different marked trails to follow, depending on how far you want to go, with the woods proving particularly popular with dog owners and families with young children. Look out for roe deer grazing the forest (most commonly spotted at dawn and dusk), as well as buzzards calling out to their mates as they soar above the tree tops. If the sun is shining, then there is also a large picnic area with barbeques near to the main entrance– perfect for a socially distant picnic with friends.

Aberdeen Beach Promenade, Aberdeen

A trip to Aberdeen isn’t complete without a trip to the beach, with the city providing a refreshingly rugged coastline despite its built-up centre. If you can withstand the bracing sea air then it also provides a great backdrop for a walk, with nearly two and a half miles of path from Footdee in the south to Bridge of Don in the north. You could also start your walk from Torry Battery, a 30 minute walk from the North Esplanade, an area which is known to be a wonderful place to spot marine wildlife. The area is a bit of a hotspot for dolphin activity, with the harbour proving a rich feeding ground for a pod of Bottlenose dolphins. There are usually around two dozen dolphins present there, but seeing up to 50 is not unheard of.

Portpatrick to Killantringan Lighthouse, Dumfries and Galloway

Portpatrick is possibly one of Scotland’s most scenic coastal towns. It provides a great springboard for a number of scenic walks, with a particularly enjoyable route beginning in Portpatrick’s amphitheatre-style seafront before following the rugged Southern Upland Way towards the Killantringan Lighthouse. A category B listed building, the lighthouse entered service in October 1900 before being automated in 1988. Though a lovely landmark it can take more than four hours to walk to the lighthouse and back -so not for the fainthearted- but is well worth it for the views en route and the feeling of satisfaction upon completion.

Blawhorn Moss, West Lothian

The unusually well-preserved peatland of Blawhorn Moss is designated as a Category IV protected area by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a Special Area of Conservation and a Site of Special Scientific Interest- leaving no doubt about its importance to the local landscape. There’s a special boardwalk that leads visitors across the peat, without getting your shoes dirty, allowing for a great perspective of the plants, insects and birds that call this home. The best time to visit is between now and July: look out for the fluffy bog cotton plants, frogspawn in the bog pools and even a red grouse bolting out from the heather.

Drumpellier Country Park, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire

This extensive park is set in over 500 acres of moorland, woodland and grassland and contains two lochs: so there’s plenty of options for a walk. But if that isn’t enough, the Monklands Canal lies at the southern edge of the grounds and offers further opportunities for exploration by foot (or even by bike). The unique wildlife and biodiversity of Drumpellier has been recognised by a dedicated conservation programme, so if you are a nature lover it is well worth a visit.

Beinn Dubh, Argyll and Bute

As soon as the sun comes out, day-trippers tend to descend on the postcard village of Luss. On the shores of Loch Lomond, with rows of charming cottages and a small sandy beach, it is easy to see why the village proves so attractive to those trying to make the most of springtime sunshine. But what if you want to avoid the crowds and get a more dramatic perspective of Loch Lomond? Tucked behind the village is Beinn Dubh, a small (ish) hill that will provide the ideal hike for adventurous types. It is officially defined as a ‘Graham’ (hills that are smaller than Munros, at between 2000 and 2500 feet) but it will still take you several hours to get up and down again. It is quite a steep climb, so probably better tackled in spring than in summer, as you are likely to build up a bit of a sweat. Just don’t forget to pack layers, as there is often a strong wind at the summit that will you make feel chilly on even the sunniest day. The views of Loch Lomond and the Arrochar Alps beyond make it well worth it, though.

Victoria Park, Broomhill, Glasgow

With pubs still closed, outdoor socialising is the only way to get together with friends and family. As a result, Glasgow’s parks have proven to be exceptionally busy during recent sunny weather. If you are looking for a more peaceful way to enjoy the springtime weather, you would do well to avoid the crowds in Kelvingrove or Pollok Park, heading to Victoria Park instead. It isn’t a particularly huge park but it fits a lot in: a pond (with two islands that are made accessible by charming iron bridges), tennis courts, a large children’s play area, well-maintained flower beds (particularly lovely at this time of year), a war memorial and large open fields that are popular with dog walkers and children playing football. Yet the best part of the park, the Fossil Grove, could easily be missed by most visitors. During the park’s construction in the late 19th century, builders discovered fossilised tree trunks, with further excavations finding more fossils in the area. The area was preserved for visitors and it now provides an atmospheric, almost otherworldly, detour from the rest of the park. Children will love spotting frogs, and frogspawn, in the small pond that lies within it.

Calderglen Country Park, South Lanarkshire

One of the most popular parks in South Lanarkshire, Calderglen boasts more than eight miles of nature trails. Once you go beyond the popular coffee shop and play park, you won’t encounter many others on your walk, with plenty of opportunities to soak up the surroundings in peace. One path follows a scenic wooded glen split by the Calder River – a tributary of the River Clyde – with the northern section officially qualifying as a Geological Site of Special Scientific Interest. If that wasn’t enough, there is also a zoo to enjoy, with wallabies, monkeys, meerkats among the animals to visit. The outdoor section of the zoo opened last weekend and it will provide an excellent way to entertain children after so long spent in lockdown: with a very reasonable entry fee of £1.80 for adults and 90p for children.

Alva Glen, Clackmannanshire

Those looking for walks with a view will often seek out steep hills or Munros. But at Alva Glen, at the foot of the Ochil Hills, a short walk is rewarded by some spectacular views out on to the Clackmannanshire countryside. You start this walk at a car par situated just outside the town of Alva, before passing a pond and into some woodland where you will reach the first of several waterfalls. From there it is a dramatic – but steep – path that winds through the rocks to reach the first viewpoint on the upper section of the gorge. Continue from there to the endpoint of the walk, a lookout over the Smuggler’s Cave, before retracing your steps back to where you started. It shouldn’t take more than a couple of hours all in, but the steep drops make it unsuitable for very young children or those with limited mobility.

Loch Rannoch, Perthshire

Loch Rannoch offers a variety of scenery: woodland, lochside beaches, mountain views and babbling burns. There are various walks you can embark on, with one heading past the Allt na Bogair burn, towards a secluded forest lochan and on to Loch Rannoch itself. It is reasonably flat and tends to be quiet, apart from the odd pine marten and red squirrel that you might come across in the section that passes through the Wood of Rannoch. There is also a Crannog near the far west of the loch, which was used as a base for outlawed members of the MacGregor clan during the 18th century. A great option for family members both young and old.

Greenbank Garden, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Small, but perfectly formed, Greenbank Gardens is an ideal walk for anyone looking for a bit of fresh air without doing anything too strenuous. A National Trust site, it officially opened on April 2 to the great relief of local residents and gardening enthusiasts. The walled garden was specifically planted to inspire domestic gardeners, and although it boasts a number of exotic plants, it is the simplicity of the bluebells and daffodils which look most beautiful in spring. Greenbank was built for Robert Allason in the 1760s (who made his money as a tobacco merchant and slave trader), but when he went bankrupt following the American Wars of Independence Allason lost the house and estate. Once you’ve explored the walled garden (and picked up a takeaway coffee or ice cream) it is worthwhile venturing further into the 16 acres of pleasant woodland beyond. Dogs will particularly enjoy splashing around in the small stream.